Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 100G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Offer

  • Energy1264kJ 300kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars42.8g
    48%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ / 300kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Months matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding with COURVOISIER® VS Cognac.
  • 12 Months matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding with COURVOISIER® VS Cognac. Infused with Cider, Amontillado Sherry, and Ruby Port
  • Infused with Cider, Amontillado Sherry, and Ruby Port
  • With courvoisier vs cognac
  • Infused with cider, Amontillado sherry and ruby port
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Vine Fruits (38%), Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries (6%), Cider (4.5%), COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (4%), Vegetable Suet, Sherry (2.5%), Almonds, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Pecan Nuts, French Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Molasses, Orange Peel, Ruby Port (1%), Single Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Vine Fruits contain: Raisins, Sultanas, Vostizza Currants.

Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries contain: Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).


Vegetable Suet contains: Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg, almond and pecan. Also, may contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 30 mins. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with film lid on for 30 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  contains alcohol.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Drained weight

-;-;-

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1264kJ / 300kcal1264kJ / 300kcal
Fat7.3g7.3g
Saturates2.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate54.1g54.1g
Sugars42.8g42.8g
Fibre2.5g2.5g
Protein3.2g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

contains alcohol.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very rarely stocked

5 stars

It was great last year but they kept running out , same as this year . They have had a year to make them but still none .

SCRUMPTIOUS.

5 stars

I bought one of these for last Christmas and have only just eaten it. It was GORGEOUS!! Fruity, nutty, moist and just enough for one. I would most highly recommend it. This year, I am buying two and buying them early!

