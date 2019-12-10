Tesco Finest Christmas Pudding 100G

Ingredients
Vine Fruits (38%), Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries (6%), Cider (4.5%), COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (4%), Vegetable Suet, Sherry (2.5%), Almonds, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Pecan Nuts, French Brandy (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Molasses, Orange Peel, Ruby Port (1%), Single Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Vine Fruits contain: Raisins, Sultanas, Vostizza Currants.
Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries contain: Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Vegetable Suet contains: Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil.