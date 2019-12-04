By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cream & Strawberry Jam Doughnuts 2 Pack

3.5(8)Write a review
£ 1.40
£0.70/each

Offer

One doughnut
  • Energy945kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1330kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Doughnuts filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam.
  • British Cream. Light, fluffy doughnuts filled with sticky strawberry jam and cream.
  • British cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cream (Milk) (24%), Strawberry Jam (16%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice], Water, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Cornflour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Wheat Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Pectin), Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1330kJ / 317kcal945kJ / 225kcal
Fat14.4g10.2g
Saturates6.6g4.7g
Carbohydrate40.4g28.7g
Sugars13.2g9.4g
Fibre1.0g0.7g
Protein6.0g4.3g
Salt0.41g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not jammy enough

3 stars

Could have done with quite a bit more jam. Slightly on the stodgy side as well.

seek and ye shall find, but not here!

3 stars

the doughnut bit was fine, the cream was fresh, BUT what happened to the strawberry jam???😕😢

Tasty but...

3 stars

I bought these today but wont be buying again. Doughnuts have a nice enough taste but they also taste of the box! I know we all have to cut down with packaging but I'm afraid it is affecting the taste. Sorry Tesco

Good flavour and good value.

4 stars

These doughnuts were very tasty indeed, plenty of good strawberry jam and loads of cream. Have only given four stars because although flavour of doughnut is very good they are, just a tad, chewy. I will definitely buy again.

Great treat

5 stars

I can't tell you how good they are - they'd sell out!

Rubbish!

1 stars

What happened to the jam and cream, being spread on the top is not good enough. Doughnuts are cheap to make so what am I paying for? Value for money : zero!

why are these doughnuts often unavailable

4 stars

the 2 pack jam doughnuts are enjoyable but too often not available

love these

5 stars

I but lots when on offer good for a pudding

