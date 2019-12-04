Tesco Cream & Strawberry Jam Doughnuts 2 Pack

Not jammy enough
Could have done with quite a bit more jam. Slightly on the stodgy side as well.
seek and ye shall find, but not here!
the doughnut bit was fine, the cream was fresh, BUT what happened to the strawberry jam???😕😢
Tasty but...
I bought these today but wont be buying again. Doughnuts have a nice enough taste but they also taste of the box! I know we all have to cut down with packaging but I'm afraid it is affecting the taste. Sorry Tesco
Good flavour and good value.
These doughnuts were very tasty indeed, plenty of good strawberry jam and loads of cream. Have only given four stars because although flavour of doughnut is very good they are, just a tad, chewy. I will definitely buy again.
Great treat
I can't tell you how good they are - they'd sell out!
Rubbish!
What happened to the jam and cream, being spread on the top is not good enough. Doughnuts are cheap to make so what am I paying for? Value for money : zero!
why are these doughnuts often unavailable
the 2 pack jam doughnuts are enjoyable but too often not available
love these
I but lots when on offer good for a pudding