By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sensations Sweet Chilli Crisps 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sensations Sweet Chilli Crisps 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy826 kJ 197 kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.57g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ

Product Description

  • Thai Sweet Chilli Flavour Potato Crisps
  • - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • - Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps combine a subtly sweet and spicy flavour with fragrant herbs and a delicate kick to finish
  • - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Specially selected potato varieties
  • Thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning contains: Sugar, Fructose, Buttermilk Powder (contains Milk), Dried Soy Sauce (Soya Beans, Wheat), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Chilli Powder, Potassium Chloride, Dried Red Peppers, Paprika Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk or
  • Consumer Care,
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.
  • Applies to UK and Republic Of Ireland only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 40g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 826kJ2065kJ
-197kcal(10%*)494kcal
Fat 9.9g(14%*)24.7g
of which Saturates 0.9g(5%*)2.3g
Carbohydrate 23.6g59.0g
of which Sugars 1.6g(2%*)4.0g
Fibre 1.5g3.7g
Protein 2.8g6.9g
Salt 0.57g(10%*)1.43g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Crisps 150 G

£ 0.90
£0.60/100g

Offer

Sensations Thai Chilli Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.79
£1.20/100g

Offer

Doritos Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Doritos Cool Original Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here