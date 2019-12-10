Cauliflower Extra Large Each

I like my cauliflower raw with dips and the qualit
I like my cauliflower raw with dips and the quality of these cauliflowers is good, white and clean.
Poor quality
Most of it was thrown away because in the middle it was black. The pickers ought to look a bit more carefully when selecting vegatables
I cook for around 25 to 30 pensioners every 2 weeks and just 2 of these very fresh cauliflowers go down so well with any roast meal.
where you get extra large from i don,t know because you are not inspecting them
Labelled Extra Large but compared with previous weeks it seemed to be incorrectly labelled as it was Large.
Plastic pollution
The cauliflower is in a satisfactory condition - but why was this item wrapped in cling film?
Not as huge as you might like or expect