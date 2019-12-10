Cauliflower Extra Large Each

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 160kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Extra Large Cauliflower

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Remove all packaging Cut away all outer leaves and stalks and break into evenly sized florets. Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains100g contains
Energy160kJ / 38kcal160kJ / 38kcal
Fat0.9g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g3.0g
Sugars2.5g2.5g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein3.6g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C43.0mg (54%NRV)43.0mg (54%NRV)
Folic Acid66.0µg (33%NRV)66.0µg (33%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I like my cauliflower raw with dips and the qualit

4 stars

I like my cauliflower raw with dips and the quality of these cauliflowers is good, white and clean.

Poor quality

3 stars

Most of it was thrown away because in the middle it was black. The pickers ought to look a bit more carefully when selecting vegatables

I cook for around 25 to 30 pensioners every 2 week

5 stars

I cook for around 25 to 30 pensioners every 2 weeks and just 2 of these very fresh cauliflowers go down so well with any roast meal.

where you get extra large from i don,t know becaus

1 stars

where you get extra large from i don,t know because you are not inspecting them

Labelled Extra Large but compared with previous we

3 stars

Labelled Extra Large but compared with previous weeks it seemed to be incorrectly labelled as it was Large.

Plastic pollution

4 stars

The cauliflower is in a satisfactory condition - but why was this item wrapped in cling film?

Not as huge as you might like or expect

3 stars

Not as huge as you might like or expect

