Tesco Meat Free Meat Style 454G

3(32)Write a review
Tesco Meat Free Meat Style 454G
£ 1.75
£3.86/kg
One burger
  • Energy359kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ / 168kcal

Product Description

  • Burgers made from a blend of seasoned rehydrated soya protein.
  Lightly seasoned Made with soya, onion and garlic, seasoned for flavour
  • Lightly seasoned Made with soya, onion and garlic, seasoned for flavour
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Made with soya, onion and garlic, seasoned for flavour
  • Cook from frozen 1 min 40 secs
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 0.454kg
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Textured Soy Protein (24%)(Water, Dry Textured Soy Protein (32%)[Soya Flour, Barley Malt Extract]), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein(Water, Dry Textured Wheat Protein[Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour, Processing Aid (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Tocopherol-Rich Extract)]), Soya Protein Isolate, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Seasoning(Onion, Garlic, Caraway, Black Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose), Soya Sauce(Naturally Fermented Soy Sauce[Water, Soya Bean, Salt], Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Vinegar, Colour (Caramel), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring), Flavouring, Salt, Barley Malt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per grill or oven cooking instructions, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 10 minutes, turning once.

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 -14 minutes. Turn once.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (51g**)
Energy704kJ / 168kcal359kJ / 86kcal
Fat5.0g2.6g
Saturates0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.1g3.6g
Sugars2.8g1.4g
Fibre6.0g3.1g
Protein20.6g10.5g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

32 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Carpet Burger best left in freezer.

1 stars

Very thin and unsubstantial, didn't taste of anything at all and looked like a circle of grey carpet. Waste of my hard earned money.

I personally find these very dry and bland, but it

2 stars

I personally find these very dry and bland, but it is reflected in the price and it's very good value. I won't buy again.

Brilliant

5 stars

As a family we love these burgers simple and quick to cook team up with some vegan cheese, salad, cooked onions bit of ketchup and they’re great. Have tried other brands which are more expensive they are thicker but these cook in the oven in under 5 mins! So perfect for a quick tasty snack!

Not good sorry

2 stars

I really didn’t not enjoy it! I understand the meaty texture but it wasn’t tasty! Sorry

The taste was really good and I would have great d

5 stars

The taste was really good and I would have great difficulty in finding the difference from a meat burger. I have just one question which is very important to me and my personal health, ARE THEY HEALTHY?

NEW RECIPE IS HORRIBLE - BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL

1 stars

You've changed the recipe of these burgers. They used to be so delicious and low in fat and salt. Now they are soggy, they fall to pieces and they taste awful. Please, please bring back the original burgers. They were superior to anything else on the market

A burger for those who prefer money to happiness.

3 stars

It's nice to see that it is possible to produce a meat free burger without it costing the earth. I don't understand why every other brand feels the need to charge double the price for half the cost of manufacturing... Anyway. The burger isn't the best, but it's passable. Add a few other ingredients and you won't tell the difference from the more expensive meat free soya burgers. BUT, passable is all it can ever be, the texture is good but the flavour is very lacking. It's like a McDonalds cheeseburger patty with all the flavour taken out. Apparently there used to be an older recipe used which tasted better. Wish it could have stayed that way. I'll still buy these but never as a treat, like a good burger should be.

I used to buy Tesco meat free burgers, and they us

1 stars

I used to buy Tesco meat free burgers, and they used to be gorgeous and I used to buy them a lot. Unfortunately, they have changed now to meat free meat style and are absolutely horrible. Please bring out the previous version again

Delicious

5 stars

First time buying Not a veggie but absolutely delicious 😋

Why has Tesco changed these beautiful burgers!! I

1 stars

Why has Tesco changed these beautiful burgers!! I have loved them for years and they now taste horrible! They taste like thin, tasteless, crispy rusks. I love this range especially the sausages and bacon aswell. Bring our succulent, tasty, meat like, seasoned burgers back please! Very disappointed. Vegan stuff is different from vegetarian stuff and tasteless.

