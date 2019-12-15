Tesco Meat Free Meat Style 454G

Carpet Burger best left in freezer.
Very thin and unsubstantial, didn't taste of anything at all and looked like a circle of grey carpet. Waste of my hard earned money.
I personally find these very dry and bland, but it
I personally find these very dry and bland, but it is reflected in the price and it's very good value. I won't buy again.
Brilliant
As a family we love these burgers simple and quick to cook team up with some vegan cheese, salad, cooked onions bit of ketchup and they’re great. Have tried other brands which are more expensive they are thicker but these cook in the oven in under 5 mins! So perfect for a quick tasty snack!
Not good sorry
I really didn’t not enjoy it! I understand the meaty texture but it wasn’t tasty! Sorry
The taste was really good and I would have great d
The taste was really good and I would have great difficulty in finding the difference from a meat burger. I have just one question which is very important to me and my personal health, ARE THEY HEALTHY?
NEW RECIPE IS HORRIBLE - BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL
You've changed the recipe of these burgers. They used to be so delicious and low in fat and salt. Now they are soggy, they fall to pieces and they taste awful. Please, please bring back the original burgers. They were superior to anything else on the market
A burger for those who prefer money to happiness.
It's nice to see that it is possible to produce a meat free burger without it costing the earth. I don't understand why every other brand feels the need to charge double the price for half the cost of manufacturing... Anyway. The burger isn't the best, but it's passable. Add a few other ingredients and you won't tell the difference from the more expensive meat free soya burgers. BUT, passable is all it can ever be, the texture is good but the flavour is very lacking. It's like a McDonalds cheeseburger patty with all the flavour taken out. Apparently there used to be an older recipe used which tasted better. Wish it could have stayed that way. I'll still buy these but never as a treat, like a good burger should be.
I used to buy Tesco meat free burgers, and they us
I used to buy Tesco meat free burgers, and they used to be gorgeous and I used to buy them a lot. Unfortunately, they have changed now to meat free meat style and are absolutely horrible. Please bring out the previous version again
Delicious
First time buying Not a veggie but absolutely delicious 😋
Why has Tesco changed these beautiful burgers!! I
Why has Tesco changed these beautiful burgers!! I have loved them for years and they now taste horrible! They taste like thin, tasteless, crispy rusks. I love this range especially the sausages and bacon aswell. Bring our succulent, tasty, meat like, seasoned burgers back please! Very disappointed. Vegan stuff is different from vegetarian stuff and tasteless.