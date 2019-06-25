By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fox's Glacier Fruits 200G

5(1)Write a review
Fox's Glacier Fruits 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavoured Boiled Sweets
  • 6 mouthwatering flavours; Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Lime & Orange.
  • Using concentrated fruit juices and no artificial colours we ensure that only the best ingredients are used in Fox's Glacier Fruits!
  • Back in 1897 the Fox family started producing sweets. Eric Fox first established Fox's Glacier Mints in 1918. Their sweets, plus delicious new varieties, are still being produced under the watchful eye of 'Peppy' the UK's favourite bear.
  • Look out for Fox's Glacier Mints, made with natural mint oils and no artificial colours.
  • Pack selection may vary.
  • Clearly a better sweet
  • Made with concentrated fruit juice
  • No artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup (Sulphites), Sugar, Acid: Lactic Acid, Concentrated Fruit Juices (Orange (Sulphites), Lime, (Sulphites), Raspberry, Strawberry, Lemon (Sulphites), Blackcurrant), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Lactate, Natural Flavourings, Natural Colours (Anthocyanins, Carotenes, Chlorophyllin, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Big Bear Confectionery,
  • PO Box 6455,
  • Leicester,
  • LE3 1ZX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Thank you for purchasing Fox's Glacier Fruits, we hope you enjoy them. If dissatisfied, please return the packet and its contents to:
  • Big Bear Confectionery,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 6455,
  • Leicester,
  • LE3 1ZX,
  • UK.
  • www.foxs.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1552kJ
kcal365kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates trace
Carbohydrate 91.0g
of which sugars 70.8g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein trace
Salt 0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely flavour They are smaller than they used

5 stars

lovely flavour They are smaller than they used to be.

Usually bought next

Werthers Original 135G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Foxs Glacier Mints 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Tesco Mint Assortment 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Eclairs 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here