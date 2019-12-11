By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Choice Grain Crackers 200G

image 1 of Jacobs Choice Grain Crackers 200G
£ 1.19
£0.60/100g
Each cracker (7.4g) contains
  • Energy133 kJ 32 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Multigrain Crackers with Wheat, Barley and Rye
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • A good source of fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 200g
  • A good source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Bran (4.5%), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Kibbled Wheat (2%), Kibbled Rye (2%), Barley Flakes (2%), Salt, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch, Wheat Dextrine

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 27

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (7.4g)
Energy (kJ)1799133
(kcal)42832
Fat 14.11.0
of which Saturates 6.30.5
Carbohydrate 63.74.7
of which Sugars 6.10.5
Fibre 5.50.4
Protein 8.80.6
Salt 1.80.1
Typical number of crackers per pack: 27--

