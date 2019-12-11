Jacobs Choice Grain Crackers 200G

- Energy133 kJ 32 kcal2%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Multigrain Crackers with Wheat, Barley and Rye
- www.123healthybalance.com
- A good source of fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Bran (4.5%), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Kibbled Wheat (2%), Kibbled Rye (2%), Barley Flakes (2%), Salt, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch, Wheat Dextrine
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of crackers per pack: 27
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) 08081 449454
- Mail:
- Jacob's Bakery,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE,
- UK.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cracker (7.4g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1799
|133
|(kcal)
|428
|32
|Fat
|14.1
|1.0
|of which Saturates
|6.3
|0.5
|Carbohydrate
|63.7
|4.7
|of which Sugars
|6.1
|0.5
|Fibre
|5.5
|0.4
|Protein
|8.8
|0.6
|Salt
|1.8
|0.1
|Typical number of crackers per pack: 27
|-
|-
