Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

Delicious
good. lovely stuff
It tates great
I mean it's Nutella so it tastes pretty good.
absolutely delicious! my favourite midday snack ei
absolutely delicious! my favourite midday snack either on bread or toast.
Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin
Keep at room temperature.Do not store in the fridge. Best Before: See Lid
Portions per jar ≈ 26 x 15g
Jar. Recyclable
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (15 g)
|%RI* per portion
|Energy (kJ/
|2252
|336
|kcal)
|539
|80
|4 %
|Fat (g)
|30.9
|4.6
|7 %
|of which Saturates (g)
|10.6
|1.6
|8 %
|Carbohydrates (g)
|57.5
|8.6
|3 %
|of which Sugars (g)
|56.3
|8.4
|9 %
|Protein (g)
|6.3
|0.9
|2 %
|Salt (g)
|0.107
|0.016
|0 %
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
