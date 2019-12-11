By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

5(3)Write a review
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
£ 2.90
£0.73/100g
Per portion (15g):
  • Energy336 kJ 80 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa
  • Enjoy your breakfast with the great and unique taste of Nutella®
  • Start the Day with Nutella®
  • One teaspoon
  • 15g = 80 kcal
  • One portion
  • Free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (13%), Skimmed Milk Powder (8.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (7.4%), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep at room temperature.Do not store in the fridge. Best Before: See Lid

Number of uses

Portions per jar ≈ 26 x 15g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.
  • www.nutella.com
  • Customer Careline
  • Tel: 0330 05 389 43

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (15 g)%RI* per portion
Energy (kJ/2252336
kcal)539804 %
Fat (g)30.94.67 %
of which Saturates (g)10.61.68 %
Carbohydrates (g)57.58.63 %
of which Sugars (g)56.38.49 %
Protein (g)6.30.92 %
Salt (g)0.1070.0160 %
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

good. lovely stuff

It tates great

5 stars

I mean it's Nutella so it tastes pretty good.

absolutely delicious! my favourite midday snack ei

5 stars

absolutely delicious! my favourite midday snack either on bread or toast.

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G

£ 0.75
£0.17/100g

Mcvities Toasting Waffles 8 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 340G

£ 1.30
£0.38/100g

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here