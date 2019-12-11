Filippo Berio Mild & Light Olive Oil 500Ml
- Mild & Light in Colour Olive Oil
- This Olive Oil is a healthy substitute for other cooking oils. With its high smoke point it is the ideal choice for frying, stir-frying and baking. The light bouquet allows the natural flavour of food to come through.
- Olive Oil composed of refined olive oils and virgin olive oils
- Oil compromising exclusively olive oils that have undergone refining and oils obtained directly from olives.
- In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
- For frying, baking and roasting
- Pack size: 500ml
Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7°C. This does not affect product quality.
- Salov S.p.A.,
- Via Montramito N. 1600,
- 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
- Italy.
- www.filippoberio.com
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy
|3378kj-822kcal
|Fat
|91.3 g
|of which saturates
|15.5 g
|Mono-unsaturates
|66.1 g
|Polyunsaturates
|9.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugar
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
