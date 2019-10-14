By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Milk 3.408L/6 Pints

Tesco Whole Milk 3.408L/6 Pints
£ 1.50
£0.44/litre
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised standardised homogenised whole milk.
  For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little helps plan/
  • From British Farms Fair For Farmers Guarantee We promise: Every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk Every pint is 100% British Every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/little helps plan/
  • Pack size: 3.408l

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

17 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3.408L e / 6 pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy276kJ / 66kcal553kJ / 132kcal
Fat3.7g7.4g
Saturates2.4g4.8g
Carbohydrate4.7g9.4g
Sugars4.7g9.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.5g7.0g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

mad 1

5 stars

Absolutely brazzey

