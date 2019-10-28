By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Tomato Pasta 300G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Cheese & Tomato Pasta 300G
£ 1.70
£0.57/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2262kJ 538kcal
    27%
  • Fat16.8g
    24%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 754kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a tomato and herb dressing with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Mature Cheddar
  • No mayonnaise
  • Fork included
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Mature Coloured Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk) (8%), Tomato Paste, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Basil, Cornflour, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (300g)
Energy754kJ / 179kcal2262kJ / 538kcal
Fat5.6g16.8g
Saturates1.8g5.4g
Carbohydrate25.4g76.2g
Sugars3.9g11.7g
Fibre1.2g3.6g
Protein6.2g18.6g
Salt0.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

5 stars

Very tasty. Half of this does me for a quick nutritious snack.

5 stars

so yummy, would recommend

5 stars

soooo yummy

5 stars

I was recommend this product to me from a good friend of mine and all I can say is WOW. Tastes absolutely amazing, the almost 19 grams of protein is excellent for muscle building. I've been having this everyday for 6 weeks and people in the gym have noticed a change in my physique. Well done tescos, smashed it yet again 10/10. Would defo buy it again and recommend those for a great source of protein

4 stars

Really nice however needs a cut back on garlic. Way too much to have for lunch!

3 stars

This Cheese And Tomato Pasta Salad Was Alright Even Though I Don't Like Tomato Sauce Or Anything To Do With Tomatoes But At Least It Had Cheese In It!!

