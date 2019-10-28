Tesco Cheese & Tomato Pasta 300G

Very tasty. Half of this does me for a quick nutr
Very tasty. Half of this does me for a quick nutritious snack.
so yummy, would recommend
best pasta ever
soooo yummy
I was recommend this product to me from a good fri
I was recommend this product to me from a good friend of mine and all I can say is WOW. Tastes absolutely amazing, the almost 19 grams of protein is excellent for muscle building. I've been having this everyday for 6 weeks and people in the gym have noticed a change in my physique. Well done tescos, smashed it yet again 10/10. Would defo buy it again and recommend those for a great source of protein
Garlic
Really nice however needs a cut back on garlic. Way too much to have for lunch!
This Cheese And Tomato Pasta Salad Was Alright Eve
This Cheese And Tomato Pasta Salad Was Alright Even Though I Don't Like Tomato Sauce Or Anything To Do With Tomatoes But At Least It Had Cheese In It!!