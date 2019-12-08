Tesco Tunis Cake Each

I have this year after year, and its gorg X
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1889kJ
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Egg White, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot, Almonds, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Shea Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Safflower, Sweet Potato, Radish, Spirulina], Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
8 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Base. Don't Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a cake
|Energy
|1889kJ
|1284kJ
|451kcal
|307kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|10.9g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|38.1g
|Sugars
|34.4g
|23.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.4g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
I have this year after year, and its gorg X