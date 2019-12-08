By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tunis Cake Each

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

1/8 of a cake
  • Energy1284kJ 307kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars23.4g
    26%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1889kJ

Product Description

  • Madeira sponge cake with chocolate flavour topping, finished with fruit shaped marzipan.
  • HAND DECORATED Madeira cake with a chocolate flavour topping and marzipan fruits
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Egg White, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot, Almonds, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Shea Fat, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose Syrup, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Safflower, Sweet Potato, Radish, Spirulina], Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Gelling Agent (Pectin). 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake
Energy1889kJ1284kJ451kcal307kcal
Fat22.4g15.2g
Saturates10.9g7.4g
Carbohydrate56.0g38.1g
Sugars34.4g23.4g
Fibre2.0g1.4g
Protein5.4g3.7g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

I have this year after year, and its gorg X

4 stars

I have this year after year, and its gorg X

