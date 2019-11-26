Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Gateau Each

- Energy975kJ 235kcal12%
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with a chocolate flavour filling, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell and milk chocolate curls.
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a chocolate flavour filling, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell and milk chocolate curls
- Please note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Filling (35%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk)], Milk Chocolate (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mini Eggs (5%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavouring)], Milk Chocolate Curls (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, to retain freshness, store in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving tip: Remove the cake from all packaging and place on a serving plate. Cut with a sharp knife dipped in hot water and dried.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy this cake in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with this cake, please return it with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Lower age limit
4 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8th cake (52g)
|% * Per 1/8th cake (52g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1875kJ /
|975kJ /
|12%
|8400kJ /
|-
|450kcal
|235kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|20.9g
|10.9g
|16%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|10.6g
|5.5g
|28%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|30.5g
|12%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|43.3g
|22.6g
|25%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.0g
|2.6g
|5%
|50g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.16g
|3%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
Safety information
Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
