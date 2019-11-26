By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Gateau Each

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Gateau Each
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Per 1/8th cake (52g)
  • Energy975kJ 235kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1875kJ /

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge layered with a chocolate flavour filling, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell and milk chocolate curls.
  • Join in this Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities at www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a chocolate flavour filling, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell and milk chocolate curls
  • Why not try?
  • Mini Eggs Nest Cakes
  • ...The perfect Easter treat!
  • Please note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavour Filling (35%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk)], Milk Chocolate (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mini Eggs (5%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavouring)], Milk Chocolate Curls (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (from Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Soya Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, to retain freshness, store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving tip: Remove the cake from all packaging and place on a serving plate. Cut with a sharp knife dipped in hot water and dried.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy this cake in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with this cake, please return it with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Lower age limit

4 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/8th cake (52g)% * Per 1/8th cake (52g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1875kJ /975kJ /12%8400kJ /
-450kcal235kcal2000kcal
Fat 20.9g10.9g16%70g
of which Saturates 10.6g5.5g28%20g
Carbohydrate 58.6g30.5g12%260g
of which Sugars 43.3g22.6g25%90g
Fibre 2.7g1.4g--
Protein 5.0g2.6g5%50g
Salt 0.30g0.16g3%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Cadbury 4 Mini Egg Nest Cakes

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Tesco Mini Chocolate Cornflake Bites 15 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco 6 Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here