By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sponge Fingers 200G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Sponge Fingers 200G
£ 0.95
£0.48/100g
One sponge finger
  • Energy107kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge fingers with a sugar topping.
  • Tesco Sponge Fingers. Dusted with sugar then baked, great for dipping in coffee.
  • Airy & Crisp. Dusted with sugar then baked, great for dipping in coffee.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx 32 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne sponge finger (6.3g)
Energy1700kJ / 401kcal107kJ / 25kcal
Fat3.5g0.2g
Saturates1.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate83.5g5.3g
Sugars55.7g3.5g
Fibre1.6g0.1g
Protein8.1g0.5g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Why? All wrong

1 stars

Disgusting- please remove the picture of the Tiramisù from the packaging because these are not the correct biscuits to make it!!! You had in range very good Savoiardi Biscuits, why you removed them? Probably not selling as they were in the lowest shelf in the ‘Other Countries’ aisle instead of being with the normal biscuits.

Good for my trifle.

4 stars

Less fat & sugar than my usual sponge fingers and taste just as good!

perfeced pudding every time

5 stars

perfect for all sorts of puddings especially title trifle also with fruit and jelly mould or just to eat as they are so pleas pleas bring them back to your range also my dogs love the

Usually bought next

Tesco Mascarpone Cheese 250 G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Hartleys Strawberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Hartleys Raspberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here