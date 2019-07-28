Tesco 8 Meringue Nests

Ok but nothing special
Surprised how thin they are but taste good.Bit to thin to use as meringue nests so I broke them up for an Eaton mess which wasn’t my plan.Next time i’ll try the extra special ones
Quality deteriorr
These used to be very good but just recently something has changed, the nests in most boxes are broken on purchase and those that are still in one piece disintegrate as soon as you try to use them. Maybe different supplier, or change of ingredients but whatever it is they are no longer a good product.
All Badly Broken,. very disappointing.
All Badly Broken,. very disappointing.
A tasty treat
Good Quality meringue with strong packaging to protect, excellent as a snack with ice cream and/or chopped fresh fruit
Another super item on my order
I would buy it more often but I am scared it may be too rich
Sweet
Bought these meringue to have with ice cream. Then for Eton mess. Delicious