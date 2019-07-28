By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Meringue Nests

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 8 Meringue Nests
£ 1.20
£0.15/each
One meringue nest
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Meringue nests.
  • Light & Crisp, Whipped then baked for airy crunch, perfect for Eton mess. For Eton mess, crush the meringue then add whipped cream, berries and fruit coulis.
  • Light & Crisp, Whipped then baked for airy crunch, perfect for Eton mess. For Eton mess, crush the meringue then add whipped cream, berries and fruit coulis.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne meringue nest (13g)
Energy1652kJ / 389kcal215kJ / 51kcal
Fat0.3g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate91.8g11.9g
Sugars91.8g11.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.7g0.6g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok but nothing special

2 stars

Surprised how thin they are but taste good.Bit to thin to use as meringue nests so I broke them up for an Eaton mess which wasn’t my plan.Next time i’ll try the extra special ones

Quality deteriorr

2 stars

These used to be very good but just recently something has changed, the nests in most boxes are broken on purchase and those that are still in one piece disintegrate as soon as you try to use them. Maybe different supplier, or change of ingredients but whatever it is they are no longer a good product.

All Badly Broken,. very disappointing.

2 stars

All Badly Broken,. very disappointing.

A tasty treat

4 stars

Good Quality meringue with strong packaging to protect, excellent as a snack with ice cream and/or chopped fresh fruit

Another super item on my order

5 stars

I would buy it more often but I am scared it may be too rich

Sweet

5 stars

Bought these meringue to have with ice cream. Then for Eton mess. Delicious

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Rosedene Farms Strawberries 227G

£ 1.85
£8.15/kg

Tesco Lighter Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here