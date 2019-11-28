By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Fruit Pie Selection 6 Pack

4(1)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per pie (59g)
  • Energy904kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple & Blackcurrant Filling, A Bramley Apple Filling or a Cherry Filling.
  • Melt in the mouth pastry, bursting with fruity flavours, a fine selection of 3 mouth-watering pies
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Bramley Apple & Blackcurrant Pies: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Diced Bramley Apple (7%), Bramley Apple Purée (5%), Blackcurrants (5%), Dextrose, Concentrated Blackcurrant Purée (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Bramley Apple Pies: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Diced Bramley Apple (14%), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Bramley Apple Purée (7%), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk), Cherry Pies: Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cherries (22%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.

Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional Oven)
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING - Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Fruity Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (59g)
Energy 1521kJ904kJ
-362kcal215kcal
Fat 13.2g7.8g
of which Saturates 4.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate 56.6g33.6g
of which Sugars 27.5g16.3g
Fibre 1.4g0.8g
Protein 3.5g2.1g
Salt 0.31g0.18g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING - Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Love the 3 flavours mix. Waaaaaaaaaay overpriced n

4 stars

Love the 3 flavours mix. Waaaaaaaaaay overpriced normally but I always buy a couple of packs when on offer. Hot or cold, with a cuppa or ice cream. Suits me sir.

