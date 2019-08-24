Mr Kipling Bramley Apple Pies 6 Pack

Sweet tasty Apple pues
Full of fruit and sweet
Try another brand
Awful. The pastry just disintegrates when you take the tart out of the foil. Plus the apple is like mush. Used to be my fave not now it's horrid. .
Utterly vile, Mr Kiplings products have steadily r
Utterly vile, Mr Kiplings products have steadily reduced in quality over the last 25 years, these are the worst apple pies you will taste, buy a supermarkets own brand and compare the difference, you will see how much better a supermarkets own range is, I would never buy anything Mr Kiplings brand now it’s all chemical cheap junk!
was full of air not much fruit
was full of air not much fruit
There was so little filling in what a disappointme
There was so little filling in what a disappointment