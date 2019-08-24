By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Bramley Apple Pies 6 Pack

2(5)Write a review
Mr Kipling Bramley Apple Pies 6 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per pie (59g)
  • Energy891kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1491kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple Filling (47%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Melt in the mouth pastry bursting with chunks of Bramley apple
  • The Nation's Favourite Apple Pie*
  • *Mr Kipling Apple Pie is the No. 1 best-selling Apple Pie. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Markets Data for Great Britain, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 26.01.19
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Diced Bramley Apple, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Bramley Apple Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Whey Powder (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.

Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional Oven).
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Bramley Apple Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (59g)
Energy 1491kJ891kJ
-355kcal212kcal
Fat 13.2g7.9g
of which Saturates 4.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate 54.9g32.8g
of which Sugars 23.3g13.9g
Fibre 1.4g0.8g
Protein 3.4g2.0g
Salt 0.31g0.19g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet tasty Apple pues

5 stars

Full of fruit and sweet

Try another brand

1 stars

Awful. The pastry just disintegrates when you take the tart out of the foil. Plus the apple is like mush. Used to be my fave not now it's horrid. .

Utterly vile, Mr Kiplings products have steadily r

1 stars

Utterly vile, Mr Kiplings products have steadily reduced in quality over the last 25 years, these are the worst apple pies you will taste, buy a supermarkets own brand and compare the difference, you will see how much better a supermarkets own range is, I would never buy anything Mr Kiplings brand now it’s all chemical cheap junk!

was full of air not much fruit

2 stars

was full of air not much fruit

There was so little filling in what a disappointme

2 stars

There was so little filling in what a disappointment

