Mr Kipling Apple & Blackcurrant Pies 6 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per pie (59g)
  • Energy903kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple and Blackcurrant Filling (45%).
  • Melt in the mouth pastry bursting with chunks of real Bramley Apple & Blackcurrants
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Diced Bramley Apple, Bramley Apple Purée, Blackcurrants, Dextrose, Concentrated Blackcurrant Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.

Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional Oven)
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Bramley Apple & Blackcurrant Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (59g)
Energy1521kJ903kJ
-362kcal215kcal
Fat13.3g7.9g
of which Saturates4.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate56.3g33.4g
of which Sugars27.8g16.5g
Fibre1.5g0.9g
Protein3.5g2.1g
Salt0.33g0.20g
This pack contains 6 portions--

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Amazing

5 stars

Honestly the best thing I have ever eaten 😋 100% recommend!!!!

Had better

3 stars

Pastry was lovely but no taste of apples very runny filling no pieces of fruit.

