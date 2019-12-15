Mr Kipling Apple & Blackcurrant Pies 6 Pack

Amazing
Honestly the best thing I have ever eaten 😋 100% recommend!!!!
Had better
Pastry was lovely but no taste of apples very runny filling no pieces of fruit.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1521kJ
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Diced Bramley Apple, Bramley Apple Purée, Blackcurrants, Dextrose, Concentrated Blackcurrant Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Salt, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.
Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional Oven)
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 for 6 minutes.
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable
6 x Pies
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pie (59g)
|Energy
|1521kJ
|903kJ
|-
|362kcal
|215kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|7.9g
|of which Saturates
|4.5g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|33.4g
|of which Sugars
|27.8g
|16.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.20g
