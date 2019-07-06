Tesco Assorted Jam Tarts 6 Pack

they're very yummy
they're very yummy
Scrummy!
The kids LOVE these :)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 405kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour, Strawberry Jam (16%), Apricot Jam (16%), Blackcurrant Jam (16%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk).
Strawberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Strawberry Purée, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Apricot Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Apricot Purée, Water, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Curcumin).
Blackcurrant Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Blackcurrant Purée, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
Pack contains 6 servings
Foil. Metal check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
6 x Tarts
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tart (30g)
|Energy
|1701kJ / 405kcal
|510kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|7.3g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|19.1g
|Sugars
|32.3g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
