Tesco Assorted Jam Tarts 6 Pack

Tesco Assorted Jam Tarts 6 Pack
£ 0.95
£0.16/each
One tart
  • Energy510kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Sweet shortcrust pastry cases filled with strawberry jam, apricot jam or blackcurrant jam.
  • Made with fruit jams
  • Fruity strawberry, apricot and blackcurrant shortcrust pastry tarts
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Strawberry Jam (16%), Apricot Jam (16%), Blackcurrant Jam (16%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk).

Strawberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Strawberry Purée, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Annatto), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Apricot Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Apricot Purée, Water, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Curcumin).

Blackcurrant Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Blackcurrant Purée, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (30g)
Energy1701kJ / 405kcal510kJ / 121kcal
Fat14.6g4.4g
Saturates7.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate63.6g19.1g
Sugars32.3g9.7g
Fibre1.9g0.6g
Protein3.8g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

they're very yummy

5 stars

they're very yummy

Scrummy!

5 stars

The kids LOVE these :)

