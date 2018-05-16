By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Jam Tarts 6 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mr Kipling Jam Tarts 6 Pack
£ 1.70
£0.28/each
Per tart (35g)
  • Energy582kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars10.7g
    12%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1664kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with Blackcurrant & Apple Flavoured Jam, Raspberry Flavoured Jam or Apricot Flavoured Jam.
  • Light shortcrust pastry with real fruit jam in 3 delicious fillings: blackcurrant & apple, raspberry and apricot
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Blackcurrant & Apple Flavoured Jam Tarts x 2: Blackcurrant & Apple Flavoured Jam (50%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Blackcurrants, Apple, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Raspberry Flavoured Jam Tarts x 2: Raspberry Flavoured Jam (50%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins)), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Apricot Flavoured Jam Tarts x 2: Apricot Flavoured Jam (50%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apricot Purée, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Annatto), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Jam Tarts at their very best.
  • If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Jam Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tart (35g)
Energy 1664kJ582kJ
-396kcal139kcal
Fat 13.4g4.7g
of which Saturates 4.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate 64.5g22.6g
of which Sugars 30.5g10.7g
Fibre 1.5g0.5g
Protein 3.5g1.2g
Salt 0.08g0.03g
This pack contains 6 portions--

