Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells 6 Pack

Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells 6 Pack
£ 1.70
£0.28/each
Per bakewell (46g)
  • Energy825kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars17.6g
    20%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry Cases with a Layer of Plum and Raspberry Jam (11%) and Almond Flavoured Sponge (18%), Topped with Fondant Icing (27%) and Half a Glacé Cherry (5%).
  • Light pastry cases with a layer of fruity jam frangipane sponge, soft icing & a hand-placed cherry on top
  • Nation's favourite*
  • *Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells are the No.1 best-selling Cherry Bakewells. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 02.12.2017
  • It's the Little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates) Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate) Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Carmine)), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Ground Rice, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Salt, Dextrose Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Cherry Bakewells at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Cherry Bakewells

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bakewell (46g)
Energy 1774kJ825kJ
-423kcal197kcal
Fat 17.1g8.0g
of which Saturates 7.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate 62.9g29.3g
of which Sugars 37.9g17.6g
Fibre 1.1g0.5g
Protein 3.7g1.7g
Salt 0.37g0.17g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Delicious, perfect for a little treat

5 stars

Delicious, perfect for a little treat

Scrumpy

5 stars

Delicious one leads to more they very very scrumptious

Far too sweet, like eating pure sugar

2 stars

Far too sweet, like eating pure sugar

