Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewells 6 Pack

Delicious, perfect for a little treat
Scrumpy
Delicious one leads to more they very very scrumptious
Far too sweet, like eating pure sugar
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates) Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate) Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Carmine)), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Ground Rice, Desiccated Coconut (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Ground Almonds, Salt, Dextrose Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Cherry Bakewells
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bakewell (46g)
|Energy
|1774kJ
|825kJ
|-
|423kcal
|197kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|8.0g
|of which Saturates
|7.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|29.3g
|of which Sugars
|37.9g
|17.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.17g
