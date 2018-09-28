By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Country Slices 6 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Mr Kipling Country Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per slice (26g)
  • Energy441kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.11g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1676kJ

Product Description

  • Delicately Spiced Sponged Baked with Sultanas (12%) and Currants (6%) with Nibs of Sugar.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Spiced golden slices, bursting with juicy sultanas & currants, sprinkled with sugar
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • 3 x Twin Packs
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sultanas, Water, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Nutmeg, Cloves, Ginger), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Soya Flour, Milk Proteins, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best Stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  Premier Foods ROI,
  PO Box No 13008,
  Dublin 1,
  Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Country Slices at their very best.
  • If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (26g)
Energy 1676kJ441kJ
-400kcal105kcal
Fat 17.1g4.5g
of which Saturates 3.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate 56.7g14.9g
of which Sugars 36.0g9.5g
Fibre 1.4g<0.5g
Protein 4.0g1.1g
Salt 0.43g0.11g
This pack contains 6 portions--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

they have changed the recipe, nothing like they us

1 stars

they have changed the recipe, nothing like they used to be,they would probably say less sugar ,more heathy , sorry mr kipling but it also means less taste, i won't buy again

