Mr Kipling Country Slices 6 Pack

they have changed the recipe, nothing like they used to be,they would probably say less sugar ,more heathy , sorry mr kipling but it also means less taste, i won't buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1676kJ
Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sultanas, Water, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Ground Mixed Spice (Cassia, Coriander, Caraway, Nutmeg, Cloves, Ginger), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Soya Flour, Milk Proteins, Flavouring
Best Stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (26g)
|Energy
|1676kJ
|441kJ
|-
|400kcal
|105kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|4.5g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|56.7g
|14.9g
|of which Sugars
|36.0g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.11g
|-
|-
