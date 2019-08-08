Tesco Walnut Cake

Poor value, dry and tasteless.
Cake was very dry and tasteless. Dryness May be attributed to torn packing so check before you buy in store. Mine was part of a delivery order so I didn’t spot the tear until after the driver had left, was squashed to bits too so not something to offer to guests. Also the price is 25% more than last time I bought this and it seems smaller too!
Usually very good though it depends on the walnuts being good.
Great quality
This cake is full of chopped walnuts and is a nice moist sponge with a cream filling, very good value for money, I would have given it 5 stars except I prefer ground walnuts in a cake