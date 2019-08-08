By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Walnut Cake

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Walnut Cake
£ 1.25
£1.25/each
1/8 of a cake (42g)
  • Energy698kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars14.1g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1667kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • Walnut cake filled with vanilla flavour frosting.
  • With frosting Chopped walnuts and vanilla flavour frosting for a nutty taste
  • With frosting

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vanilla Flavour Frosting (11%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Rice Starch, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Pasteurised Egg, Walnuts (6%), Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerine), Pasteurised Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (42g)
Energy1667kJ / 397kcal698kJ / 166kcal
Fat16.6g7.0g
Saturates5.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate55.4g23.2g
Sugars33.6g14.1g
Fibre1.1g0.5g
Protein6.0g2.5g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor value, dry and tasteless.

2 stars

Cake was very dry and tasteless. Dryness May be attributed to torn packing so check before you buy in store. Mine was part of a delivery order so I didn’t spot the tear until after the driver had left, was squashed to bits too so not something to offer to guests. Also the price is 25% more than last time I bought this and it seems smaller too!

Usually very good though it depends on the walnuts

5 stars

Usually very good though it depends on the walnuts being good.

Great quality

4 stars

This cake is full of chopped walnuts and is a nice moist sponge with a cream filling, very good value for money, I would have given it 5 stars except I prefer ground walnuts in a cake

Usually bought next

Tesco Genoa Cake

£ 1.40
£1.40/each

Tesco Cherry Madeira Cake

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco Cherry Bakewell Tarts 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Variety Pack Biscuits 700G

£ 1.00
£0.14/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here