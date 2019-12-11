Tesco 6 Hot Cross Buns

Very morish
Disappointed as I have had these before but this t
Disappointed as I have had these before but this time they were tough to cut through, dry and very indigestible. I ended up toasting them as it was the only way to make them edible.
Good quality
The buns are not only for easter I will eat them a
The buns are not only for easter I will eat them all year ,even after being in the rack for the week they are still good lightly toasted with butter or your choice very nice thank you.
More like Sticky Bun than Hot Cross Bun
These were really nice until April 2019, they seem to have changed the recipe, they are now sticky, chewy and lack any spice. :(
Delicious buns at a good price.
These buns are delicious. Soft, moist and fruity. Stay fresh for days. Good toasted too. Tried some from the other leading UK supermarket which did not in ant way compare favourably with these.
FREE FROM ? NOT REALLY!!! Look at the cheapest.
The cheap Hot Cross Buns are MORE FREE FROM than these!!! What a Con... these have egg in.. The cheap ones DO NOT... neither do they have dairy... Naughty to label something as free from when your other much cheaper products are more FREE FROM... Albeit with a ' made in a factory where bla bla bla is present'
Found hair in item was really in disgust. Were my
Found hair in item was really in disgust. Were my favourite not able to buy another because of this
Dairy free hot cross buns
Sooooo happy that Tesco have added these hot cross buns to online shopping so I don’t have to go to the store for one item! They are also dairy free!!
Bring these back to your online shopping, please
These are great and I don't understand why you don't stock these anymore - it means that I have to go to the local store to get these. - or the baker ...