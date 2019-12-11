By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Hot Cross Buns

3.5(10)Write a review
Tesco 6 Hot Cross Buns
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
One hot cross bun
  • Energy764kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars14.5g
    16%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1092kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Spiced fruit buns.
  • Lightly spiced, with plump sultanas, currants & raisins.
  • Richly fruited. Lightly spiced, with plump sultanas, currants, raisins and mixed peel

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Moistened Mixed Fruits (25%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Water, Currants], Water, Mixed Peel (2.5%) [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Potato Dextrin, Wheat Protein, Palm Oil, Salt, Palm Fat, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once. Time: 1-2 mins, Temp: Medium

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne hot cross bun (70g)
Energy1092kJ / 258kcal764kJ / 181kcal
Fat1.7g1.2g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate50.7g35.5g
Sugars20.7g14.5g
Fibre4.1g2.9g
Protein7.9g5.5g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very morish

4 stars

Very morish

Disappointed as I have had these before but this t

3 stars

Disappointed as I have had these before but this time they were tough to cut through, dry and very indigestible. I ended up toasting them as it was the only way to make them edible.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

The buns are not only for easter I will eat them a

5 stars

The buns are not only for easter I will eat them all year ,even after being in the rack for the week they are still good lightly toasted with butter or your choice very nice thank you.

More like Sticky Bun than Hot Cross Bun

2 stars

These were really nice until April 2019, they seem to have changed the recipe, they are now sticky, chewy and lack any spice. :(

Delicious buns at a good price.

5 stars

These buns are delicious. Soft, moist and fruity. Stay fresh for days. Good toasted too. Tried some from the other leading UK supermarket which did not in ant way compare favourably with these.

FREE FROM ? NOT REALLY!!! Look at the cheapest.

1 stars

The cheap Hot Cross Buns are MORE FREE FROM than these!!! What a Con... these have egg in.. The cheap ones DO NOT... neither do they have dairy... Naughty to label something as free from when your other much cheaper products are more FREE FROM... Albeit with a ' made in a factory where bla bla bla is present'

Found hair in item was really in disgust. Were my

1 stars

Found hair in item was really in disgust. Were my favourite not able to buy another because of this

Dairy free hot cross buns

5 stars

Sooooo happy that Tesco have added these hot cross buns to online shopping so I don’t have to go to the store for one item! They are also dairy free!!

Bring these back to your online shopping, please

5 stars

These are great and I don't understand why you don't stock these anymore - it means that I have to go to the local store to get these. - or the baker ...

