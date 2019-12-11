By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sharwoods Ready To Eat Poppadoms 8Pk

3.5(2)Write a review
Sharwoods Ready To Eat Poppadoms 8Pk
£ 1.90
£0.24/each

Offer

Per Poppadom (8.5g):
  • Energy145kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.39g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Plain Poppadoms
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Irresistibly crispy poppadoms
  • Perfect with Sharwood's mango chutney
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Black Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Just place them on a baking tray in a hot oven (180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4) for two minutes and let the dipping begin!

Produce of

Fried & packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat straight from the pack or serve warm.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.
  • ROI:
  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390 (ROI-1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI:
  • Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

8 x Poppadoms

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per Poppadom (8.5g)% Reference Intake
Energy (kJ)1710kJ145kJ2%
Energy (kcal)409kcal35kcal2%
Fat 19.6g1.7g2%
of which Saturates 1.5g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrates37.7g3.2g
of which Sugars 0.8g<0.5g<1%
Fibre 7.3g0.6g
Protein 16.8g1.4g
Salt 4.58g0.39g7%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack contains 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Too Much Salt

2 stars

Far to much salt in these poppadoms, threw most of them away.

Love them

5 stars

I love these poppadoms with a curry but also enjoy as a crispy snack. At 35 calories per poppadom they keep me off crisps.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Sharwoods Green Label Mango Chutney 227G

£ 1.85
£8.15/kg

Sharwoods Mini Plain Naan 4 Pack 260G

£ 2.00
£7.70/kg

Offer

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here