Sharwoods Ready To Eat Poppadoms 8Pk

Too Much Salt
Far to much salt in these poppadoms, threw most of them away.
Love them
I love these poppadoms with a curry but also enjoy as a crispy snack. At 35 calories per poppadom they keep me off crisps.
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g
Black Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide)
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Oven cook
Instructions: Just place them on a baking tray in a hot oven (180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4) for two minutes and let the dipping begin!
Fried & packed in the UK
This pack contains 8 portions
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
8 x Poppadoms
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per Poppadom (8.5g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy (kJ)
|1710kJ
|145kJ
|2%
|Energy (kcal)
|409kcal
|35kcal
|2%
|Fat
|19.6g
|1.7g
|2%
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrates
|37.7g
|3.2g
|of which Sugars
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Fibre
|7.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.8g
|1.4g
|Salt
|4.58g
|0.39g
|7%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|This pack contains 8 portions
