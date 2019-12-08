By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Wholemeal Pitta Bread

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 6 Wholemeal Pitta Bread
£ 0.55
£0.09/each
One pitta
  • Energy612kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1055kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Wholemeal pitta breads.
  • A simple classic. Shaped and baked to create a soft and light pitta pocket For the perfect kebab, grill or toast pitta, split and fill with your choice of cooked meat, salad and sauce.
  A simple classic. Shaped and baked to create a soft and light pitta pocket For the perfect kebab, grill or toast pitta, split and fill with your choice of cooked meat, salad and sauce.

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Preservative (Calcium Propionate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once. Temperature: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • After heating this product may contain steam.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1055kJ / 250kcal612kJ / 145kcal
Fat1.2g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate46.2g26.8g
Sugars3.1g1.8g
Fibre7.8g4.5g
Protein9.6g5.6g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice big pittas

5 stars

Delicious, especially if warm in microwave 20 seconds and have with hummus or anything you like really

Scrumdiddliumptious

5 stars

Good fresh,out of the packet, or frozen and then heated in the microwave- for fresh add a splash of water, then microwave till hot. These are delicious and the pocket size is handy enough to add all manner of fillings. I like to put chicken, chilli, mayo and lettuce in there. Nice just with melting butter too as a side for your meal.

perfect in the mirowave.

5 stars

perfect in the mirowave.

Hard and dry, even when refreshed in the oven

1 stars

Hard and dry, even when refreshed in the oven

I need wholemeal and it is good

5 stars

A regular purchase for me

Good amount of pitta breads in packet

5 stars

Buy on regular basis, good amount of pitta breads in packet.

