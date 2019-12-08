Tesco 6 Wholemeal Pitta Bread

Nice big pittas
Delicious, especially if warm in microwave 20 seconds and have with hummus or anything you like really
Scrumdiddliumptious
Good fresh,out of the packet, or frozen and then heated in the microwave- for fresh add a splash of water, then microwave till hot. These are delicious and the pocket size is handy enough to add all manner of fillings. I like to put chicken, chilli, mayo and lettuce in there. Nice just with melting butter too as a side for your meal.
perfect in the mirowave.
perfect in the mirowave.
Hard and dry, even when refreshed in the oven
Hard and dry, even when refreshed in the oven
I need wholemeal and it is good
A regular purchase for me
Good amount of pitta breads in packet
Buy on regular basis, good amount of pitta breads in packet.