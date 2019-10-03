By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Soft Baking Spread 2Kg

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Soft Baking Spread 2Kg
£ 3.00
£1.50/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy220kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2204kJ / 536kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable Fat Spread (59%).
  • FOR CAKES & SPONGES Carefully blended for a light, fluffy bake
  • FOR CAKES & SPONGES Carefully blended for a light, fluffy bake
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Salt (1%), Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

200 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 teaspoons (10g)
Energy2204kJ / 536kcal220kJ / 54kcal
Fat59.3g5.9g
Saturates11.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.2g0.0g
Salt1.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I've used stork for baking for many years, when it

5 stars

I've used stork for baking for many years, when it was unavailable I gave this a try, and find it makes a much nicer sponge

Great for baking

5 stars

Best vegan spread I've found for crumbles and cookies, just wish it was available in stores

Go back to the original recipe

1 stars

The packaging has recently changed for this baking spread, and it seems the flavour has also changed. When I use this in my cake recipes now, it leaves a strong buttery taste in the cake that is not as tasty.

Usually bought next

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 2Kg

£ 2.70
£1.35/kg

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg

Tesco Self Raising Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here