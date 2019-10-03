Tesco Soft Baking Spread 2Kg

I've used stork for baking for many years, when it
Great for baking
Best vegan spread I've found for crumbles and cookies, just wish it was available in stores
Go back to the original recipe
The packaging has recently changed for this baking spread, and it seems the flavour has also changed. When I use this in my cake recipes now, it leaves a strong buttery taste in the cake that is not as tasty.