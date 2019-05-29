Tesco 8 All Butter Croissants

Stale
Stale and tasted like cardboard, had to throw away
Great morning snack
I love these, taste great, have had butter and jam on these
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1539kJ / 367kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (18%), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 4-5 Mins
Heating Instructions Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 5-6 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
8
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croissant (44g)
|Energy
|1539kJ / 367kcal
|677kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|49.2g
|21.6g
|Sugars
|6.0g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|9.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019