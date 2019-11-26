By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Wholemeal Medium Bread 400G

3(2)Write a review
£ 0.90
£0.23/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy232kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 974kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Wholemeal Bread
  Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • Mild & soft
  • High fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, E472e, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 17 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answerphone at all other times). We welcome comments from our customers. Please fell free to call us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (23.8g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 974kJ232kJ8400kJ
-231kcal55kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.8g0.7g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.1g20g
Carbohydrate 37.8g9.0g260g
of which sugars 2.4g0.6g90g
Fibre 6.4g1.5g
Protein 10.6g2.5g50g
Salt 0.95g0.23g6g
Contains 17 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Short date

2 stars

Nice bread but ordered online and went out of date next day will be buying from local morrisons in the future

Light and tasty

4 stars

Nice size slices, as well the taste,

