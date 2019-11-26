Warburtons Wholemeal Medium Bread 400G

Short date
Nice bread but ordered online and went out of date next day will be buying from local morrisons in the future
Light and tasty
Nice size slices, as well the taste,
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 974kJ
Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, E472e, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Contains 17 slices
400g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (23.8g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|974kJ
|232kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|231kcal
|55kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.7g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|37.8g
|9.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|0.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|10.6g
|2.5g
|50g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.23g
|6g
|-
|-
|-
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
