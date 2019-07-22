By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Granary Wholemeal Bread 800G

5(4)Write a review
Hovis Granary Wholemeal Bread 800G
£ 1.45
£0.18/100g
Each slice (47g)
  • Energy469kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.46g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Wholemeal Bread with added malted wheat flakes
  • The Benedictine Monks of Burton Abbey discovered that slowly toasting wheat flakes used in their brewing process offered a distinctive malty taste, which is what gives our loaf its unique flavour today.
  • When you've been baking for over 130 years, you learn a thing or two about making great bread. At Hovis® we slowly toast Granary® wheat flakes for the distinctive malty taste in this loaf.
  • Did you know that Granary® is not a type of bread? It is in fact a brand and a registered trademark of Hovis®.
  • If it's not Hovis®, it's not Granary®.
  • Slowly malted for a superb taste
  • Malted wholegrains
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vitamin B1
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of vitamin B1

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Water, Original Granary Blend (Granary Malted Wheat Flakes (9%), Toasted Wheat, Toasted Rye), Wheat Protein, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast, Soya Flour, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Barley Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Preservative: E282, Barley Fibre, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye, Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains approx. 17 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.
  • Hovis Ltd,

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 3394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • Fitzwilliam Hall,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 47g% RI*
Energy997kJ469kJ6%
-236kcal111kcal
Fat2.4g1.1g2%
of which saturates0.4g0.2g1%
Carbohydrates39.8g18.7g7%
of which sugars2.4g1.1g1%
Fibre6.8g3.2g
Protein10.6g5.0g10%
Salt0.98g0.46g8%
Vitamin B10.25mg (23% RI)0.12mg (11% RI)
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) ---
This loaf contains approx. 17 slices---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

My Favourite Everyday Bread

5 stars

Fantastic quality and taste and even better in that it combines both granary and wholemeal as a perfect match. Makes great morning buttered toast and as a lunchtime base for any combination of tomatoes, mushrooms and eggs. Only problem is that it is not always socked by local Tescos.

very good, and tasty

5 stars

very good, and tasty

very nice bread

5 stars

very nice bread. great for toast or sandwiches.

Best bread for healthy sandwiches!

5 stars

Great for sandwiches and toast. Not too grainy and a lovely smooth texture. Finally found a healthy loaf which my kids love!

