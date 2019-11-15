By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Milk Roll Sliced White Bread 400G

5(4)Write a review
£ 0.90
£0.23/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy192kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced White Milk Bread
  "Have you ever seen milk roll? Well you have now!"
  • Source of calcium!
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Dried Skimmed Milk Powder (2%), Sweet Cream Salted Butter (from Milk) (1%), Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 22 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm (Answerphone at all other times).
  • We welcome comments from our customers. Please feel free to call us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (18.4g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1042kJ192kJ8400kJ
-248kcal46kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.8g0.5g70g
of which saturates 1.3g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 45.0g8.3g260g
of which sugars 4.0g0.7g90g
Fibre 2.4g0.4g
Protein 9.4g1.7g50g
Salt 1.00g0.18g6g
Calcium 160mg (20) %NRV*29mg800mg (NRV)*
*Nutrient Reference Value---
Contains 22 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best milk roll ever ...

5 stars

We love this bread so easy for sandwiches and other things, plus it freezes well.

please bring this bread back,I love a sandwich and

5 stars

please bring this bread back,I love a sandwich and this makes a perfect one not too thick just right. I'm having to buy sliced bread and throw half a loaf every week as a sandwich with this bread is tasteless all bread and no filling

If you don't like a lot of bread it's ideal small

5 stars

If you don't like a lot of bread it's ideal small thin round and not heavy really nice

Best ever bread. Where has it gone?

5 stars

I loved this bread. Light and beautiful toasted as well having no noticeable crusts. Does not form into balls in the mouth. Unique flavoursome taste. Please stock this again if possible. I REALLY MISS IT.

