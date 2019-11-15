Warburtons Milk Roll Sliced White Bread 400G

Best milk roll ever ...
We love this bread so easy for sandwiches and other things, plus it freezes well.
please bring this bread back,I love a sandwich and this makes a perfect one not too thick just right. I'm having to buy sliced bread and throw half a loaf every week as a sandwich with this bread is tasteless all bread and no filling
If you don't like a lot of bread it's ideal small thin round and not heavy really nice
Best ever bread. Where has it gone?
I loved this bread. Light and beautiful toasted as well having no noticeable crusts. Does not form into balls in the mouth. Unique flavoursome taste. Please stock this again if possible. I REALLY MISS IT.