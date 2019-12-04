By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 400G

4.5(3)Write a review
Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 400G
£ 0.90
£0.23/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy295kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1025kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Sliced White Bread
  • Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions
  • "Our family favourite for perfect toast."
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Emulsifiers: E481, E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 14 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (28.8g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1025kJ295kJ8400kJ
-244kcal70kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.0g0.6g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.1g20g
Carbohydrate 45.4g13.1g260g
of which sugars 2.9g0.8g90g
Fibre 2.1g0.6g
Protein 9.1g2.6g50g
Salt 0.98g0.28g6g
Contains 14 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste

5 stars

Great taste always stays fresh

it would be better if when sent out it had longer

4 stars

it would be better if when sent out it had longer than 2 days before it goes green

Exactly what I wanted

5 stars

Exactly what I wanted

Helpful little swaps

Hovis Small Wholemeal Medium Bread 400G

£ 0.85
£0.21/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here