Warburtons Toastie Sliced White Bread 800G

Bread delivered had next days date on it!,
Best bread
delicious bread
Best toastie bread in the world
Best toastie bread ever!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1025kJ
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Emulsifiers: E481, E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see label.
Contains 17 slices
800g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (47.4g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1025kJ
|486kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|244kcal
|116kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.9g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|22.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|1.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.1g
|4.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.46g
|6g
