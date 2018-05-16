Warburtons Medium Sliced White Bread 400G

- Energy243kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.23g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1025kJ
Product Description
- Medium Sliced White Bread
- "Our family favourite for perfect butties."
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Emulsifiers: E481, E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Number of uses
Contains 17 slices
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST
- To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- warburtons.co.uk
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (23.7g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1025kJ
|243kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|244kcal
|58kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.5g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|45.4g
|10.8g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|0.7g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.1g
|2.2g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.23g
|6g
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
