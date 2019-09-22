By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Medium Sliced White Bread 800G

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.05
£ 1.05
£0.13/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy413kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.39g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1025kJ

Product Description

  • Medium Sliced White Bread
  Great for toasting
  • "Our family favourite for perfect butties."
  • Great for toasting
  • Low fat and sugars
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Low fat
  • Low sugars
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Emulsifiers: E481, E472e, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see label.

Number of uses

Contains 20 slices

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not effected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtons.co.uk

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (40.3g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1025kJ413kJ8400kJ
-244kcal98kcal2000kcal
Fat2.0g0.8g70g
of which saturates0.5g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate46.4g18.7g260g
of which sugars3.0g1.2g90g
Fibre2.3g0.9g
Protein9.1g3.7g50g
Salt0.98g0.39g6g
Contains 20 slices---

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

not what i am used to.

2 stars

very soft not to may family's taste

friendly wrapper

5 stars

this bread has always had a grease proof wrapper i think it keeps it fresher than the dreaded plastic bag all bakeries should use the same wrapping we keep the wrapper to do the packed lunches

I love this bread, soft and tasty. Only problem i

5 stars

I love this bread, soft and tasty. Only problem is sometimes my picker decides to pick bread that is out of date within a few days, last time within one day. I have even been sent bread out of date that day. This is unfair on all the buyers for Tesco fighting to get their customers brilliant offers, only to be let down by probably one of the cheapest items, stale bread. I know I can walk into any Tesco store and probably buy bread a week in advance. So please choose me the freshest bread you can.

No plastic wrapper!

5 stars

at last no plastic wrapper on bread. fantastic! but don't put out of date or very near date in my order.

