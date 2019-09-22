Warburtons Medium Sliced White Bread 800G

not what i am used to.
very soft not to may family's taste
friendly wrapper
this bread has always had a grease proof wrapper i think it keeps it fresher than the dreaded plastic bag all bakeries should use the same wrapping we keep the wrapper to do the packed lunches
I love this bread, soft and tasty. Only problem i
I love this bread, soft and tasty. Only problem is sometimes my picker decides to pick bread that is out of date within a few days, last time within one day. I have even been sent bread out of date that day. This is unfair on all the buyers for Tesco fighting to get their customers brilliant offers, only to be let down by probably one of the cheapest items, stale bread. I know I can walk into any Tesco store and probably buy bread a week in advance. So please choose me the freshest bread you can.
No plastic wrapper!
at last no plastic wrapper on bread. fantastic! but don't put out of date or very near date in my order.