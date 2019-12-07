Tesco Sweet Heart Cabbage Each Class 1

Small and wilted!
As others have commented very small and wilted, although must admit tasted good when cooked.
Poor value!
So tiny! Not sold by weight so can't complain but will not buy again. Beware!
Good quality
Rubbish
Very Small was wilting not fit to eat. wont buy again
top drawer cabbage, could not have asked for a bet
PLEASE COULD IT BE AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE THANKS
Twice I have had cabbages which look wilted and not fresh. There is no date on them to know how long they have been on the shelf
Product is great but why is it in a bag?
Top leaves bad last week, will just try again.
Its Normally very good, my favorite except last week. the quality very poor. love it so much, will give it another chance thus week. Had to peel a lot of leaves off before it was fit to cook.
Very tasty fresh cabbage
