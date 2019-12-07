By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Heart Cabbage Each Class 1

Tesco Sweet Heart Cabbage Each Class 1
£ 0.79
£0.79/each
Per 80g
  • Energy105kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetheart cabbage.
  • Field packed for freshness, crisp with a sweet flavour Our sweetheart cabbages come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Kettle Produce, has been growing cabbage in Scotland for over 20 years. Pearson and his skilled team grow on the fields of Fife and East Lothian where the long summer days and plentiful rainfall creates ideal conditions for cabbage to flourish. Harvested by hand and packed in the field for freshness these sweetheart cabbage are crisp with a sweet flavour.
  • Harvested by Hand Field packed for freshness, crisp with a sweet flavour
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selected produce for its freshness and quality. Our sweetheart cabbages come from trusted growers across Spain and the UK. One of our growers, Agrotomy, is a family run business dedicated to growing cabbages for Tesco with over 25 years' experience. Jose and his brothers grow cabbage on the fertile fields of Murcia on the Spanish south coast. Bathed in winter sunshine and harvested in the early morning for crisp and fresh cabbages that are full of sweet flavour.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Field packed for freshness
  • Crisp with a sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g portion

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Wash before use. Roughly shred, removing core if required.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of Poland, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Try me in a stir fry.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy131kJ / 31kcal105kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.4g3.5g
Sugars4.4g3.5g
Fibre2.3g1.8g
Protein1.8g1.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C48.0mg (60%NRV)38.4mg (48%NRV)
Folic Acid65.0µg (33%NRV)52.0µg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Small and wilted!

2 stars

As others have commented very small and wilted, although must admit tasted good when cooked.

Poor value!

1 stars

So tiny! Not sold by weight so can't complain but will not buy again. Beware!

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Rubbish

1 stars

Very Small was wilting not fit to eat. wont buy again

top drawer cabbage, could not have asked for a bet

5 stars

top drawer cabbage, could not have asked for a better brassica

PLEASE COULD IT BE AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE THANKS

2 stars

PLEASE COULD IT BE AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE THANKS

Twice I have had cabbages which look wilted and no

2 stars

Twice I have had cabbages which look wilted and not fresh. There is no date on them to know how long they have been on the shelf

Product is great but why is it in a bag?

5 stars

Product is great but why is it in a bag?

Top leaves bad last week, will just try again.

3 stars

Its Normally very good, my favorite except last week. the quality very poor. love it so much, will give it another chance thus week. Had to peel a lot of leaves off before it was fit to cook.

Very tasty fresh cabbage

5 stars

Very tasty fresh cabbage

