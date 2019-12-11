Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 150G

Seriously nice.
best chips i have eaten in years,really super.well worth a try,
from the first opening to licking thefinalcrumbs x
im totaly obsessed with these chrisps, I just wish I could buy bulk !!!
Incorrect and misleading nutritional information
The nutritional information for this item is contradictory on the website. Two separate sets of nutritional information are given, both based on a serving of 100g. The figures are completely different with, for example, salt and calorie levels three times higher in the set of figures lower down the page. One of the sets of information, I believe the first one, is incorrect and misleading.