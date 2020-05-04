By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts 200G

3(11)Write a review
Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy670kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2682kJ / 649kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of almonds, peanuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, cashew nuts and pecan nuts.
  • UNSALTED A carefully selected mix, full of natural flavour. We source our nuts from all over the world. Our growers carefully check every batch for size and quality, for you to snack, share and enjoy.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Peanuts, Brazil Nuts, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts, Pecan Nuts.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (25g)
Energy2682kJ / 649kcal670kJ / 162kcal
Fat58.8g14.7g
Saturates8.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate5.0g1.3g
Sugars3.7g0.9g
Fibre9.3g2.3g
Protein20.4g5.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

11 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not worth the money

1 stars

For the price these were not good value, 2 Brazil nuts, 3 cashews.... Personally I won't buy again as I found them very overpriced for the variety of nuts included.

Inevitably a bag of mixed nuts will feature more o

5 stars

Inevitably a bag of mixed nuts will feature more of the cheaper nuts than the more expensive ones. Personally I think this is a good mix for a reasonable price.

Peanuts are not a nut 😡

1 stars

Peanuts are not a nut they are a legume - I’m disappointed to see them mixed with nuts - I usually buy your other mixed nuts In store all the time but clicked on this one online. I would not have bought them knowing they had peanuts included as my daughter is severely allergic to peanuts. There is no mention that they have peanuts on the front.

I will avoid in future.

1 stars

I prefer the larger version available for the same price.

Mixed Nuts Poor Product

1 stars

Not at all happy with this product. It is advertised as Mixed Nuts, but Tesco have disproportionately filled the pack with a high percentage of the cheapest nut. The pack when opened had the following percentage and numbers: Almonds 52% (74 nuts) More than half packet! Peanuts 21.59% (30 nuts) Hazelnuts 12.85% (18 nuts) Cashew 7.14% (10 nuts) Brazil 5.71% (8 nuts) Pecan 0.714% (1 nut only) The photograph on the wrapping depicts a fairly even mix of nuts, so I would judge that this does not reflect the quality of the product. Not recommended.

The change of nut types is a disappointment as I a

2 stars

The change of nut types is a disappointment as I am not keen on walnuts.

Good selection

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

The nuts are always fresh tasting.

Excellent selection of nuts and very tasty.If you like nuts buy these.

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

You can always rely on Tesco for quality and freshness.I enjoy a glass of wine with my nuts sitting down watching television in evening.

Healthier option

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

It can be quite hard to find unsalted, unroasted nuts but this bag is both of those and has a good mix of assorted nuts. You can buy a version with raisins if you prefer but personally, I would only buy the none-raisin packet.

Good balance of nuts

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

Always eat unsalted mixed nuts for the llhealth benefits and this is one of the better examples of this type of product. A good balance of each type of nuts, with walnuts and almonds in abundance. All nuts are of good size and as good as any premium nuts I've purchased.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

