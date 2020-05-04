Tesco Unsalted Mixed Nuts 200G

Not worth the money
For the price these were not good value, 2 Brazil nuts, 3 cashews.... Personally I won't buy again as I found them very overpriced for the variety of nuts included.
Inevitably a bag of mixed nuts will feature more of the cheaper nuts than the more expensive ones. Personally I think this is a good mix for a reasonable price.
Peanuts are not a nut 😡
Peanuts are not a nut they are a legume - I’m disappointed to see them mixed with nuts - I usually buy your other mixed nuts In store all the time but clicked on this one online. I would not have bought them knowing they had peanuts included as my daughter is severely allergic to peanuts. There is no mention that they have peanuts on the front.
I will avoid in future.
I prefer the larger version available for the same price.
Mixed Nuts Poor Product
Not at all happy with this product. It is advertised as Mixed Nuts, but Tesco have disproportionately filled the pack with a high percentage of the cheapest nut. The pack when opened had the following percentage and numbers: Almonds 52% (74 nuts) More than half packet! Peanuts 21.59% (30 nuts) Hazelnuts 12.85% (18 nuts) Cashew 7.14% (10 nuts) Brazil 5.71% (8 nuts) Pecan 0.714% (1 nut only) The photograph on the wrapping depicts a fairly even mix of nuts, so I would judge that this does not reflect the quality of the product. Not recommended.
The change of nut types is a disappointment as I am not keen on walnuts.
Good selection
The nuts are always fresh tasting.
Excellent selection of nuts and very tasty.If you like nuts buy these.
You can always rely on Tesco for quality and freshness.I enjoy a glass of wine with my nuts sitting down watching television in evening.
Healthier option
It can be quite hard to find unsalted, unroasted nuts but this bag is both of those and has a good mix of assorted nuts. You can buy a version with raisins if you prefer but personally, I would only buy the none-raisin packet.
Good balance of nuts
Always eat unsalted mixed nuts for the llhealth benefits and this is one of the better examples of this type of product. A good balance of each type of nuts, with walnuts and almonds in abundance. All nuts are of good size and as good as any premium nuts I've purchased.