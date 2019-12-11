Walkers French Fries Variety Snacks 6X18g
Offer
Product Description
- 2 x Ready Salted Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Crispy Potato Snack
- 30% less fat**
- **30% less fat than regular potato crisps
- Slim and slender, long & twisted.
- Snap them in half, take a nibble.
- Start at one end and crunch your way through, there's plenty of delicious, salty, crispiness to munch through before you've got to reach for the next one.
- Go on - pick one out and munch away.
- There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
- Quavers, Wotsits, Squares, Monster Munch
- 79 kcal 331 kJ per pack
- 30% less fat
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 108g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6 x 18g ℮
- Each inner pack contains:
- Energy331 kJ 79 kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates0.3g1%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.41g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 331 kJ
Ingredients
Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleorides)], Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 18 g (%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 331 kJ 1839 kJ - 79 kcal (4%*) 438 kcal Fat 2.9 g (4%*) 16.0 g of which saturates 0.3 g (1%*) 1.4 g Carbohydrate 11.9 g 66.0 g of which Sugars 0.2 g (<1%*) 1.2 g Fibre 0.9 g 5.0 g Protein 0.9 g 5.0 g Salt 0.41 g (7%*) 2.30 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Annatto)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 18 g (%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 328 kJ 1822 kJ - 78 kcal (4%*) 434 kcal Fat 2.9 g (4%*) 16.0 g of which saturates 0.3 g (1%*) 1.4 g Carbohydrate 11.7 g 65.0 g of which Sugars 0.2 g (<1%*) 1.1 g Fibre 0.9 g 5.0 g Protein 0.9 g 5.0 g Salt 0.45 g (8%*) 2.50 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Lactose (from Milk), Dried Onion, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring, Dried Cheese (from Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Salt, Colour (Annatto)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 18 g (%*) Pack Per 100g Energy 331 kJ 1839 kJ - 79 kcal (4%*) 438 kcal Fat 2.9 g (4%*) 16.0 g of which saturates 0.3 g (1%*) 1.4 g Carbohydrate 11.9 g 66.0 g of which Sugars 0.6 g (<1%*) 3.5 g Fibre 0.9 g 5.0 g Protein 0.9 g 5.0 g Salt 0.39 g (7%*) 2.18 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
