By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Walkers French Fries Variety Snacks 6X18g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Walkers French Fries Variety Snacks 6X18g
£ 1.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 2 x Ready Salted Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 2 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 2 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Crispy Potato Snack
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • 30% less fat**
  • **30% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • Slim and slender, long & twisted.
  • Snap them in half, take a nibble.
  • Start at one end and crunch your way through, there's plenty of delicious, salty, crispiness to munch through before you've got to reach for the next one.
  • Go on - pick one out and munch away.
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Quavers, Wotsits, Squares, Monster Munch
  • 79 kcal 331 kJ per pack
  • 30% less fat
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

  • Each inner pack contains:
    • Energy331 kJ 79 kcal
      4%
    • Fat2.9g
      4%
    • Saturates0.3g
      1%
    • Sugars0.2g
      <1%
    • Salt0.41g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 331 kJ

    • 79 kcal 331 kJ per pack
    • 30% less fat
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Ready Salted
    • 2 x Cheese & Onion
    • 2 x Salt & Vinegar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleorides)], Salt, Colour (Annatto)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 18 g (%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 331 kJ1839 kJ
    -79 kcal (4%*)438 kcal
    Fat 2.9 g (4%*)16.0 g
    of which saturates 0.3 g (1%*)1.4 g
    Carbohydrate 11.9 g66.0 g
    of which Sugars 0.2 g (<1%*)1.2 g
    Fibre 0.9 g5.0 g
    Protein 0.9 g5.0 g
    Salt 0.41 g (7%*)2.30 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 79 kcal 331 kJ per pack
    • 30% less fat
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Ready Salted
    • 2 x Cheese & Onion
    • 2 x Salt & Vinegar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Colour (Annatto)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 18 g (%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 328 kJ1822 kJ
    -78 kcal (4%*)434 kcal
    Fat 2.9 g (4%*)16.0 g
    of which saturates 0.3 g (1%*)1.4 g
    Carbohydrate 11.7 g65.0 g
    of which Sugars 0.2 g (<1%*)1.1 g
    Fibre 0.9 g5.0 g
    Protein 0.9 g5.0 g
    Salt 0.45 g (8%*)2.50 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    • 79 kcal 331 kJ per pack
    • 30% less fat
    • No artificial colours
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 x Ready Salted
    • 2 x Cheese & Onion
    • 2 x Salt & Vinegar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Lactose (from Milk), Dried Onion, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring, Dried Cheese (from Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Salt, Colour (Annatto)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place

    Number of uses

    Each inner pack contains 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 18 g (%*) PackPer 100g
    Energy 331 kJ1839 kJ
    -79 kcal (4%*)438 kcal
    Fat 2.9 g (4%*)16.0 g
    of which saturates 0.3 g (1%*)1.4 g
    Carbohydrate 11.9 g66.0 g
    of which Sugars 0.6 g (<1%*)3.5 g
    Fibre 0.9 g5.0 g
    Protein 0.9 g5.0 g
    Salt 0.39 g (7%*)2.18 g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Walkers Wotsits Cheese Snacks 6 X 16.5 G

£ 1.50
£1.52/100g

Offer

Walkers Quavers Cheese Snacks 6 X 16 G

£ 1.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Walkers Baked Variety Crisps Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here