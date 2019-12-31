Walkers Variety Crisps 6X25g

got what was expected would like to have an optopn
got what was expected would like to have an optopn of mix without cheese and onion
Offer
Store in a cool dry place
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
6 x 25g ℮
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto, Paprika Extract)]
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|519kJ
|2070kJ
|-
|124kcal(6%*)
|495kcal
|Fat
|6.7g(10%*)
|26.7g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g(3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|55.9g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g(1%*)
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.4g
|Protein
|1.4g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.30g(5%*)
|1.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|549kJ
|2194kJ
|-
|132kcal(7%*)
|526kcal
|Fat
|8.0g(11%*)
|31.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.7g(3%*)
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|51.5g
|of which Sugars
|0.1g(<1%*)
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.35g(6%*)
|1.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Flavouring, Dried Vinegar, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Sugar]
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|542kJ
|2166kJ
|-
|130kcal(6%*)
|519kcal
|Fat
|7.7g(11%*)
|30.8g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|13.2g
|52.6g
|of which Sugars
|0.3g(<1%*)
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.2g
|Protein
|1.5g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.41g(7%*)
|1.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
