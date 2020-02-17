By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Variety Crisps 6X25g

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Variety Crisps 6X25g
£ 0.77
£0.51/100g
One salt & vinegar bag
  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ / 539kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Salt and vinegar flavour potato crisps, 2 Ready salted potato crisps, 2 Cheese and onion flavour potato crisps.
  • 2 Salt & Vinegar 2 Ready Salted 2 Cheese & Onion BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • 2 Salt & Vinegar 2 Ready Salted 2 Cheese & Onion BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly Sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 25g e (150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2245kJ / 539kcal561kJ / 135kcal
Fat33.7g8.4g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate52.0g13.0g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein5.6g1.4g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

  • Each bag
    • Energy567kJ 136kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.3g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2270kJ / 544kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy2270kJ / 544kcal567kJ / 136kcal
    Fat33.2g8.3g
    Saturates2.8g0.7g
    Carbohydrate55.4g13.9g
    Sugars0.4g0.1g
    Fibre1.8g0.5g
    Protein5.0g1.3g
    Salt1.2g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy561kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ / 539kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Yeast Extract Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2245kJ / 539kcal561kJ / 135kcal
    Fat33.7g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate52.0g13.0g
    Sugars0.7g0.2g
    Fibre2.4g0.6g
    Protein5.6g1.4g
    Salt1.7g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each bag
    • Energy562kJ 135kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.4g
      12%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ / 539kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS LIST:

    Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dried Onion, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
    Energy2249kJ / 539kcal562kJ / 135kcal
    Fat33.5g8.4g
    Saturates2.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate52.2g13.1g
    Sugars2.5g0.6g
    Fibre2.9g0.7g
    Protein5.8g1.4g
    Salt1.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Crisp and not too salty

5 stars

Crisp and not too salty

A great product at a great price!

5 stars

Great for a party and entertaining. Just as good as the more expensive Walkers brand.

I would recommend Tesco's variety crisps.

4 stars

Good quality value for money crisps. Always freak and crisp in their packets , the only problem is sometimes they are small and sort of smashed as if the stacker when filling the shelf has tried to put too many Pack's in so as scrunched them up together. The salt and vinegar is occasionally very sharp but usually OK. For the money they are better than many brands.

Great

5 stars

Crisps

Good price, good crisps

5 stars

This is a go to crisp variety pack for our family. Simple yet yummy crisps for a great price.

