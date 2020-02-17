Tesco Variety Crisps 6X25g

Crisp and not too salty
A great product at a great price!
Great for a party and entertaining. Just as good as the more expensive Walkers brand.
I would recommend Tesco's variety crisps.
Good quality value for money crisps. Always freak and crisp in their packets , the only problem is sometimes they are small and sort of smashed as if the stacker when filling the shelf has tried to put too many Pack's in so as scrunched them up together. The salt and vinegar is occasionally very sharp but usually OK. For the money they are better than many brands.
Great
Crisps
Good price, good crisps
This is a go to crisp variety pack for our family. Simple yet yummy crisps for a great price.