Walkers Salt & Shake Crisps 6X24g

These are gorgeous, i like my crisps without salt.
These are gorgeous, i like my crisps without salt. pity they are not cut a wee bit thicker.
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt (in Sachet)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
6 x 24g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per Pack 24g(%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|534 kJ
|2223 kJ
|-
|128 kcal(6%*)
|533 kcal
|Fat
|7.8 g(11%*)
|32.3 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g(3%*)
|2.6 g
|of which mono-unsaturates
|6.1 g
|25.5 g
|of which polyunsaturates
|1.0 g
|4.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|12.5 g
|52.2 g
|of which sugars
|0.1 g(<1%*)
|0.4 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|4.4 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|6.2 g
|Salt
|0.00 g(0%*)
|0.00 g
|Salt (in sachet)
|0.60 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
