Walkers Salt & Shake Crisps 6X24g

Write a review
Walkers Salt & Shake Crisps 6X24g
£ 1.50
£1.05/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy534kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.00g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 534 kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Salt & Shake Crisps with Separate Salt Sachet.
  • - Salt & Shake crisps with separate salt sachet
  • - Add as little salt or as much as you like, and give the pack a shake
  • - Great multipack crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No artificial colours
  • Celebrating 70 Years of the Nation's Favourite - In 1948, Leicester Butcher Henry Walker took the humble potato and created a delicious new snack, Walkers Crisps. Since then, your tastes and passions have inspired us to create new flavours that tickle the taste buds of this unique nation. Whilst your tastes may have changed over the years, one thing's remained the same... you are still our secret ingredient. Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter for our latest news and competitions
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt (in Sachet)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pack 24g(%*)Per 100g
Energy 534 kJ2223 kJ
-128 kcal(6%*)533 kcal
Fat 7.8 g(11%*)32.3 g
of which saturates 0.6 g(3%*)2.6 g
of which mono-unsaturates 6.1 g25.5 g
of which polyunsaturates 1.0 g4.2 g
Carbohydrate 12.5 g52.2 g
of which sugars 0.1 g(<1%*)0.4 g
Fibre 1.1 g4.4 g
Protein 1.5 g6.2 g
Salt 0.00 g(0%*)0.00 g
Salt (in sachet)0.60 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

These are gorgeous, i like my crisps without salt.

5 stars

These are gorgeous, i like my crisps without salt. pity they are not cut a wee bit thicker.

