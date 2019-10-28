By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Onion Crisps 6X25g

4.5(30)Write a review
Tesco Cheese & Onion Crisps 6X25g
£ 0.77
£0.51/100g
Each bag
  • Energy562kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ / 539kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese and onion flavour potato crisps.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dried Onion, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Mature Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Cheese Powder (Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 25g e (150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2249kJ / 539kcal562kJ / 135kcal
Fat33.5g8.4g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate52.2g13.1g
Sugars2.5g0.6g
Fibre2.9g0.7g
Protein5.8g1.4g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

    Information

30 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

No taste.

1 stars

Whats happened to my favourite crisps of all time?Bought 2 bags - 12 packets -very recently- threw every packet out- no taste at all ! This has happenend before, so sadly no more Tesco crisps for us.

The best there is.

5 stars

Can't really add anything to the other glowing reviews. These are the best C&O crisps around - and I've tried most. The fact that they are cheap is an added bonus.

No need to bring in 90's pop bands to promote

5 stars

Much better than the best ever flavour of the bigger brand and half the price

Love them

5 stars

Love them. Really tasty - my preferred brand.

Lovely strong and more-ish flavour. With a texture

5 stars

Lovely strong and more-ish flavour. With a texture that is light and crispy, thin cut and not at all dry. My favourite by a mile. Regardless of price these would be my fave crisps in any taste challenge. Recommend totally / 5 stars!

The perfect balance

5 stars

The only description I can make is 'perfect balance'. The flavour is tasty without being overly so, and the texture is delicately crisp without requiring too much crunching. A delicious snack.

The flavour is yummy

5 stars

I thought these crisps were going to be tasteless because of the price but how wrong I am. They are full of flavour and very yummy. You can't just eat one pack, you just have to tuck into another straight after.

Lovely Crisps, better than the big named brands!

5 stars

The best Cheese & Onion Crisps I've ever tasted, better than the big brand names. These crisps have the right amount of flavour and more importantly they aren't too strong which can be a fault in other makes of Cheese & Onion crisps. The potatoes they use must be really good quality and it doesn't surprise me they are British. We grow the best potatoes in the world after all.

Lovely Crisps quality for the price

5 stars

Tesco have made the perfect crisp in my eyes in this flavour, texture. If I had a desert Island I would have a supply of these for sure, in fact just build a Tesco on it in stead!

Great tasting Crisps

5 stars

Tesco Cheese & Onion crisps are great. They taste better than branded/ advertised crisps. I regularly buy several bags they are much enjoyed in my household They are also reasonable price

1-10 of 30 reviews

