Tesco Cheese & Onion Crisps 6X25g

No taste.
Whats happened to my favourite crisps of all time?Bought 2 bags - 12 packets -very recently- threw every packet out- no taste at all ! This has happenend before, so sadly no more Tesco crisps for us.
The best there is.
Can't really add anything to the other glowing reviews. These are the best C&O crisps around - and I've tried most. The fact that they are cheap is an added bonus.
No need to bring in 90's pop bands to promote
Much better than the best ever flavour of the bigger brand and half the price
Love them
Love them. Really tasty - my preferred brand.
Lovely strong and more-ish flavour. With a texture that is light and crispy, thin cut and not at all dry. My favourite by a mile. Regardless of price these would be my fave crisps in any taste challenge. Recommend totally / 5 stars!
The perfect balance
The only description I can make is 'perfect balance'. The flavour is tasty without being overly so, and the texture is delicately crisp without requiring too much crunching. A delicious snack.
The flavour is yummy
I thought these crisps were going to be tasteless because of the price but how wrong I am. They are full of flavour and very yummy. You can't just eat one pack, you just have to tuck into another straight after.
Lovely Crisps, better than the big named brands!
The best Cheese & Onion Crisps I've ever tasted, better than the big brand names. These crisps have the right amount of flavour and more importantly they aren't too strong which can be a fault in other makes of Cheese & Onion crisps. The potatoes they use must be really good quality and it doesn't surprise me they are British. We grow the best potatoes in the world after all.
Lovely Crisps quality for the price
Tesco have made the perfect crisp in my eyes in this flavour, texture. If I had a desert Island I would have a supply of these for sure, in fact just build a Tesco on it in stead!
Great tasting Crisps
Tesco Cheese & Onion crisps are great. They taste better than branded/ advertised crisps. I regularly buy several bags they are much enjoyed in my household They are also reasonable price