Tesco Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6X25g

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6X25g
£ 0.77
£0.51/100g
Each bag
  • Energy561kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ / 539kcal

Product Description

  • Salt and vinegar flavour potato crisps.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly Sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Salt, Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Yeast Extract Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 25g e (150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2245kJ / 539kcal561kJ / 135kcal
Fat33.7g8.4g
Saturates2.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate52.0g13.0g
Sugars0.7g0.2g
Fibre2.4g0.6g
Protein5.6g1.4g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

    Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not enough salt or vinegar

2 stars

As usual, don't have enough salt or vinegar flavour. In general Tesco own brand crisps never do. Hate to say it, but other supermarket brands do much better.

Recently seem worse

3 stars

I always thought Tesco crisps were really good but recently they seem very greasy

Perfect for packed lunches

5 stars

Thesr crisps are very tasty and perfect for packed lunches or snacks, my kids love them

Yum

5 stars

Buy these for my son everyone week as he loves salt and vinegar, he says they’re not too salt or vinegary

