Tesco Salt & Vinegar Crisps 6X25g

Not enough salt or vinegar
As usual, don't have enough salt or vinegar flavour. In general Tesco own brand crisps never do. Hate to say it, but other supermarket brands do much better.
Recently seem worse
I always thought Tesco crisps were really good but recently they seem very greasy
Perfect for packed lunches
Thesr crisps are very tasty and perfect for packed lunches or snacks, my kids love them
Yum
Buy these for my son everyone week as he loves salt and vinegar, he says they’re not too salt or vinegary