Tesco Ready Salted Crisps 6X25g

4(20)Write a review
Tesco Ready Salted Crisps 6X25g
£ 0.77
£0.51/100g
Each bag
  • Energy567kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2270kJ / 544kcal

Product Description

  • Ready salted potato crisps.
  • BRITISH POTATOES / Thinly sliced for a golden, crispy crunch / Our family owned crisp specialists have been perfecting the nation’s favourite potato snack since 1956. Each season, they work closely with farmers to select the best variety of potatoes for the perfect crunch. Then they slice, fry, and tumble each crisp in classic seasonings for a full, balanced flavour.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 25g e (150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (25g)
Energy2270kJ / 544kcal567kJ / 136kcal
Fat33.2g8.3g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate55.4g13.9g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre1.8g0.5g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt1.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

20 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best

5 stars

Love Tesco's crisps. We much prefer them to any of the other brands on the market. Note some are saying they're too salty but for us they are perfect.

Tooooo much salt

1 stars

Tooooo much salt

The best

5 stars

These are just about the best crisps on the market at the moment, not only excellent value but they have a marvellous taste as well. My only gripe is that recently, they seem to be over-salty. And this is from someone who likes a lo of salt. Perhaps this need to be looked at?

Better flavour than branded crisps

5 stars

Better flavour than branded crisps and my family's favourite. Simple ingredients and no additives.

Lost quality

2 stars

These used to be really good but now seem to be really greasy

tasty

5 stars

love these so fresh and tasty

Tesco crisps

5 stars

Lovely texture, as good as the top brands and a great price

Not enough salt very bland

1 stars

Tasteless had to get salt pot out to add salt

dissappointing

3 stars

Two packets of the six were soft-presumably had air holes in them

Great crisps

5 stars

Changed from a well-known brand to Tesco's own, and much prefer the Tesco crisps. They're a good price, nice and light, and not too salty. What's not to like?

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

