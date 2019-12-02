Tesco Ready Salted Crisps 6X25g

The best
Love Tesco's crisps. We much prefer them to any of the other brands on the market. Note some are saying they're too salty but for us they are perfect.
Tooooo much salt
These are just about the best crisps on the market at the moment, not only excellent value but they have a marvellous taste as well. My only gripe is that recently, they seem to be over-salty. And this is from someone who likes a lo of salt. Perhaps this need to be looked at?
Better flavour than branded crisps
Better flavour than branded crisps and my family's favourite. Simple ingredients and no additives.
Lost quality
These used to be really good but now seem to be really greasy
tasty
love these so fresh and tasty
Tesco crisps
Lovely texture, as good as the top brands and a great price
Not enough salt very bland
Tasteless had to get salt pot out to add salt
dissappointing
Two packets of the six were soft-presumably had air holes in them
Great crisps
Changed from a well-known brand to Tesco's own, and much prefer the Tesco crisps. They're a good price, nice and light, and not too salty. What's not to like?