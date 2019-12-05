By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ryvita Sesame Crisp Bread 250G

2(7)Write a review
image 1 of Ryvita Sesame Crisp Bread 250G
£ 1.25
£0.50/100g
Each 10g Slice contains
  • Energy158kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ/373kcal

Product Description

  • Rye Crispbreads with Toasted Sesame Seeds
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • Find lots more recipes and ideas at ryvita.co.uk or share your latest creation using #ryvita
  • At Ryvita, we think Rye is pretty special. It's rich in Fibre, low in saturated fat and is a natural source of Iron, Magnesium & Zinc.
  • That's why our Crunchy Rye Breads are baked with Rye, to give you an easy way to get more Goodness into your day.
  • Helps maintain normal cholesterol*
  • *A diet low in saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels and a diet high in rye fibre contributes to normal bowel function, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Ryvita Crispbread is low in saturated fat and high in rye fibre.
  • We believe healthy living is all about packing in as much good stuff as possible.
  • There aren't any rules. Well, maybe one. Do & eat things that make you feel good.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Crispbreads The Ryvita Co. Ltd. Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

  • Tuck into crunchy rye goodness
  • Foil wrapped for freshness
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Rich in fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Natural source of iron, magnesium & zinc

Information

Ingredients

Rye Flour, Sesame Seeds (9%), Salt, Made with 99g of Rye Flour per 100g of product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Soya

Storage

Store in an airtight container to keep your Ryvita® fresh & crunchy!For Best Before End, Please See Side of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To open... simply pull & separate the ends. Once opened, fold them down and seal with the tape provided.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ryvita,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • England,
  • SG18 9WE.

Return to

  • Queries, comments or suggestions?
  • Please phone the Free Ryvita® careline on: 0808 231 0011 Monday-Friday or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk.
  • Alternatively write to us:
  • Ryvita Care Team,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • England,
  • SG18 9WE.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (10g)% RI Per Slice
Energy 1569kJ/373kcal158kJ/38kcal2%
Fat 7.0g0.7g1%
(of which saturates)1.1g0.1g1%
Carbohydrate 58.3g5.8g2%
(of which sugars)2.0g0.2g<1%
Fibre 17.5g1.8g
Protein 10.5g1.1g2%
Salt 0.86g0.09g2%
-% RI Per 100g
Magnesium 100mg 27%
Iron 3.0mg 22%
Zinc 2.8mg 28%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than the Original

5 stars

Very tasty with a generous topping of sesame seeds

Horrid

1 stars

I have enjoyed sesame ryvitas for years but now they are horrid. They are dry and thin and the flavour resembles the original ryvita but with sesame seeds on top. Not the same, customers are not fools!. Also the new pacakaging is just wasteful as I have to throw away nearly half of each pack. Bye bye Ryvita.

A good product spoiled.

2 stars

This Ryvita is too thick - not thin and crispy as before. Now too much like eating toast!! What a shame. I shall not be buying again.

Don't like new packaging & crisp breads over done

1 stars

Sorry don't like the extra packaging and see no need for small packets in cellophane inside a box.. Also found the last ones I had were overcooked and in some cases almost burnt. Why change something which was perfectly adequate?

Disappointed!

2 stars

The packaging of these has changed and the quality has deteriorated. They are now thinner and not crispy as before,

They have changed the packaging, why,I don't under

1 stars

They have changed the packaging, why,I don't understand. The biscuit has also changed, it's now like eating a dry old piece of wood. Used to love Ryvita Sesame crisp bread but I will never purchase them again, awful product now.

Why change the packaging, box ok, cellaphrane wrap

2 stars

Why change the packaging, box ok, cellaphrane wrapped packets a nuisance, the crispbread thicker harder and not so tasty

Usually bought next

Philadelphia Light Soft Cheese 180 G

£ 1.95
£10.84/kg

Tesco Fat Free Pineapple Cottage Cheese 300G

£ 1.00
£3.34/kg

The Laughing Cow Light Cheese Triangles 280 G

£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

Tesco Sesame Rye Crisp Bread 250G

£ 0.69
£0.28/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here