Ryvita Sesame Crisp Bread 250G

Better than the Original
Very tasty with a generous topping of sesame seeds
Horrid
I have enjoyed sesame ryvitas for years but now they are horrid. They are dry and thin and the flavour resembles the original ryvita but with sesame seeds on top. Not the same, customers are not fools!. Also the new pacakaging is just wasteful as I have to throw away nearly half of each pack. Bye bye Ryvita.
A good product spoiled.
This Ryvita is too thick - not thin and crispy as before. Now too much like eating toast!! What a shame. I shall not be buying again.
Don't like new packaging & crisp breads over done
Sorry don't like the extra packaging and see no need for small packets in cellophane inside a box.. Also found the last ones I had were overcooked and in some cases almost burnt. Why change something which was perfectly adequate?
Disappointed!
The packaging of these has changed and the quality has deteriorated. They are now thinner and not crispy as before,
They have changed the packaging, why,I don't under
They have changed the packaging, why,I don't understand. The biscuit has also changed, it's now like eating a dry old piece of wood. Used to love Ryvita Sesame crisp bread but I will never purchase them again, awful product now.
Why change the packaging, box ok, cellaphrane wrap
Why change the packaging, box ok, cellaphrane wrapped packets a nuisance, the crispbread thicker harder and not so tasty