Ryvita Crackerbread 200G

£ 1.19
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Original Wheat Crackerbread
  • Be inspired at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Ryvita® Crackerbread has a unique light and crispy texture that melts in the mouth.
  • Keep your Crackerbread fresh, crispy and tasty in our Ryvita® tin.
  • Deliciously light and moreishly crispy
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Sugar, Sugar Beet Fibre, Made with 103g Wheat Flour per 100g of product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Munch straight from the pack or top with something savoury or sweet; whatever takes your fancy...
  • Try Crackerbread with a quick spread of jam for something a little sweet with your afternoon cuppa.
  • Mmmm, fancy that...

Number of uses

Approximately 40 portions per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Jordans & Ryvita Company Ltd.,
  • Holme Mills,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 9JY,
  • England.

Return to

  • Queries, Comments, Suggestions.
  • Please phone the Free** Ryvita® Careline on 0500 562 123 (Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm).
  • (**for landlines, mobile rates may vary).
  • Or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Alternatively you could write to us:
  • The Ryvita Consumer Care team,
  • The Jordans & Ryvita Company Ltd.,
  • Holme Mills,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 9JY,
  • England.

Net Contents

2 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy 1600kJ/378kcal80kJ/19kcal1%
Fat 2.8g0.1g<1%
(of which saturates) 0.4g0.02g<1%
Carbohydrate 75.0g3.8g1%
(of which sugars) 1.5g0.1g<1%
Fibre 4.8g0.2g
Protein 10.8g0.5g1%
Salt 1.05g0.05g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Per portion = One 5g slice of Crackerbread---

Lovely texture. With butter and cheese.

5 stars

I have always ordered the whole grain, doesn’t se

4 stars

I purchased two packs of this creackerbread inside

2 stars

