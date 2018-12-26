Ryvita Crackerbread 200G

Lovely texture. With butter and cheese.
I have always ordered the whole grain, doesn’t seem to be available. I prefer it. Is it now discontinued.
I purchased two packs of this creackerbread inside each pack are 2 wraps of crackerbread the firs wrap was fine and was eaten but the second wrap was stale tasting and not at all crisp the second box is yet to be opened