Jacobs Twiglets Christmas Caddy 200G

never as good as the Worchester sauce version from
never as good as the Worchester sauce version from a few years ago that was never repeated.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Wholewheat Flour (80%), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Salt, White Pepper
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before - See Base
Typical number of servings per drum: 8
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1734
|433
|(kcal)
|413
|103
|Fat
|12.2g
|3.1g
|of which Saturates
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.2g
|14.3g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|11.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|12.8g
|3.2g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|-
|-
