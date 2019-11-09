By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jacobs Twiglets Christmas Caddy 200G

3(1)Write a review
Jacobs Twiglets Christmas Caddy 200G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy433 kJ 103 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Savoury Wholewheat Sticks
  • The Indoor Christmas Games
  • Carry on the fun this Christmas with these easy to play games, all you need is this pack! (And maybe a few bits from around the house)
  • 1 Paperball
  • Position this pack a fair distance from the players, fashion a ball from a piece of discarded wrapping paper. Take turns to lob it in.
  • 2 Lidsbee
  • Same rules with paperball, but using the lid. Frisbee it towards the pack, closest wins the round. Land it on the pack for maximum kudos!
  • 3 Golfing
  • Lay the pack on it's side, with the open end facing you. Grab a wooden spoon and a ball (ball of Christmas wrapping paper will do). Go for a hole in one.
  • Care should be taken. Jacob's will not be held responsible for any damage which is caused from playing the suggested games. Only items suggested should be used for these games.
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Product may settle in transit
  • Oven baked
  • 80% wholegrain
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholewheat Flour (80%), Flavouring [Yeast Extract (Barley), Salt, Vegetable Extract (Carrot)], Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Salt, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before - See Base

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per drum: 8

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1734433
(kcal)413103
Fat 12.2g3.1g
of which Saturates 1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate 57.2g14.3g
of which Sugars 0.5g0.1g
Fibre 11.4g2.8g
Protein 12.8g3.2g
Salt 2.0g0.5g
Typical number of servings per drum: 8--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

never as good as the Worchester sauce version from

3 stars

never as good as the Worchester sauce version from a few years ago that was never repeated.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here