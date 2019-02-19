Kp Cheese Footballs Drum 142G

Love these every Christmas with my family. It's no
Love these every Christmas with my family. It's not Christmas without cracking a few of these out.
Sickly Cheese
My family didn't like these at all because of the VERY sickly cheese.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2317kJ
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel, Palm), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Processed Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Dried Wheat Gluten, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colours: Plain Caramel, Carotenes, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Antioxidant: E306
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, close bag & consume within 5 days. Best Before End - See Lid
Made in Holland
142g pack = approximately 6 servings
142g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 23g Serving
|Energy
|2317kJ
|533kJ
|-
|556kcal
|128kcal
|Fat
|37g
|8.5g
|of which Saturates
|27g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|10g
|of which Sugars
|14g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|12g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.28g
142g pack = approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
