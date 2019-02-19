By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kp Cheese Footballs Drum 142G

3(2)Write a review
Kp Cheese Footballs Drum 142G
£ 2.00
£1.41/100g
Each 23g serving contains
  • Energy533kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2317kJ

Product Description

  • Light & Crisp Wafers with a Soft Cheesy Centre
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Why not try...
  • Discos®
  • Skips®
  • Pom-Bear®
  • Hula Hoops®
  • Product may settle in transit.
  • Contains 1 individual freshness pack which has been carefully packed in this container to avoid damage to the product.
  • The winning snack at home or away
  • Pack size: 142G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel, Palm), Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Processed Cheese (Milk) (13%), Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Dried Wheat Gluten, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colours: Plain Caramel, Carotenes, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Antioxidant: E306

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, close bag & consume within 5 days. Best Before End - See Lid

Produce of

Made in Holland

Number of uses

142g pack = approximately 6 servings

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We take every care to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, we want to know! Please return the pack and contents to our Consumer Services Team at the address shown, stating when and where purchased. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us:
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

142g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 23g Serving
Energy 2317kJ533kJ
-556kcal128kcal
Fat 37g8.5g
of which Saturates 27g6.2g
Carbohydrate 44g10g
of which Sugars 14g3.2g
Fibre 1.5g<0.5g
Protein 12g2.8g
Salt 1.2g0.28g
142g pack = approximately 6 servings--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love these every Christmas with my family. It's no

5 stars

Love these every Christmas with my family. It's not Christmas without cracking a few of these out.

Sickly Cheese

1 stars

My family didn't like these at all because of the VERY sickly cheese.

