By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tuc Cheese Sandwich 150G

3(6)Write a review
Tuc Cheese Sandwich 150G
£ 1.39
£0.93/100g
Each biscuit (13.6g) contains
  • Energy299 kJ 72 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Two Savoury TUC Biscuits Sandwiched with Cheese Flavoured Filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut), Dried Powdered Cheese (5%) (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Dried Whole Egg, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see side of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 11

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5 pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (13.6g)
Energy (kJ)2198299
(kcal)52672
Fat 29.3g4.0g
of which Saturates 15.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate 57.1g7.8g
of which Sugars 9.9g1.3g
Fibre 1.0g0.1g
Protein 8.0g1.1g
Salt 1.4g0.2g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 11--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely tasty snack to bridge the gap. Nice and crispy with a lovely soft cheese filling.

crumbs

4 stars

the biscuits were all broken....every single one ....Ihave never had biscuits like it so disappointed as I really like these, but I could never offer them to my visitors??

Broken Biscuits

3 stars

The cheese sandwich biscuits are delicious but the packaging means you rarely get a whole biscuit. Don't buy them for a party unless your guests like biscuit crumbs.

Crumbs

1 stars

Love the biscuits but they are always broken quite badly from Tesco. Have started buying them elsewhere

Contents are often broken

4 stars

I like this particular product but the only problem is that the contents are more often than not broken, sometimes into small pieces.

horrible. Where are the chilli ones not the san

1 stars

horrible. Where are the chilli ones not the sandwich ones

Usually bought next

Ritz Crackers 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Jacobs Baked Cheddar Biscuits Cheese 150G

£ 1.29
£0.86/100g

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Tuc Snack Cracker 150G

£ 1.39
£0.93/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here