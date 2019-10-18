Tuc Cheese Sandwich 150G

Delicious
Lovely tasty snack to bridge the gap. Nice and crispy with a lovely soft cheese filling.
crumbs
the biscuits were all broken....every single one ....Ihave never had biscuits like it so disappointed as I really like these, but I could never offer them to my visitors??
Broken Biscuits
The cheese sandwich biscuits are delicious but the packaging means you rarely get a whole biscuit. Don't buy them for a party unless your guests like biscuit crumbs.
Crumbs
Love the biscuits but they are always broken quite badly from Tesco. Have started buying them elsewhere
Contents are often broken
I like this particular product but the only problem is that the contents are more often than not broken, sometimes into small pieces.
horrible. Where are the chilli ones not the sandwich ones